Scrap metal ban a tough balancing act

Scrap metal yard

Scrap metal collectors at a yard in Kibera.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Edwin Murimi

Environmentalist

What you need to know:

  • For decades, the metal sector has supported numerous families economically.
  • Trade in scrap metal, however, requires strict supervision to achieve its purpose.

The directive by President Kenyatta in Nyeri on Thursday hit many with shock. The ban on scrap metal trade came in the wake of increased cases of vandalism and theft targeting major public installations, such as the multi-billion-shilling standard gauge railway and, lately, the high-voltage power line towers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.