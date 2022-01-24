Scrap metal ban a tough balancing act

The directive by President Kenyatta in Nyeri on Thursday hit many with shock. The ban on scrap metal trade came in the wake of increased cases of vandalism and theft targeting major public installations, such as the multi-billion-shilling standard gauge railway and, lately, the high-voltage power line towers.

But it was long overdue.

True, scrap metal business supports hundreds, if not millions of families. Waste pickers, especially those stationed in major dumpsites like the one in Dandora, Nairobi, narrate their success stories of scrap metal scavenging. They hawk their wares to middlemen, who then sell the merchandise — in its raw form or after value addition — to iron smelting industries.

The chain is long and complex, but all benefit.

For decades, the metal sector has supported numerous families economically. Besides, it has environmental benefits. The 3-R doctrine wins: Reduce waste by sending it back to manufacturers; reuse the iron and make other iron products; and recycle waste into other valuables. If well done, it’s a win-win situation.

Strict supervision

Trade in scrap metal, however, requires strict supervision to achieve its purpose. In residential estates, children are dropping out of school and using their newfound spare time scavenging for metallic wares.

In the unfortunate event that they bump into a tricycle that has been ‘forgotten’ by its three-year-old owner, it is wheeled off to a yard and weighed in exchange for cash.

The metal scavengers don’t stop there. They stroll into abandoned buildings and cart away any metal rod in sight. Drivers have also suffered their wrath, especially if their cars are left unmanned. And for the dare-devils, they go for road, railway and electricity infrastructure.

Discipline was inevitable. The national interest outweighs the miscreants’ welfare. The ban was right. This should be the position until a sustainable solution is sought and implemented.