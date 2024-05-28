Scourge of handouts that power politics

Often, the crowd does the prompting by chanting “Coro Maiii” (the trumpet needs water). The politician gets the drift and the people line-up for some token.

How much is given to the audience depends on several factors. Some aspirants give Sh500 per attendee. Others Sh200. In Northern Kenya, it is said to be a minimum of Sh1,000.

This culture maybe deemed by the law as “illegal” but it is so ingrained in people’s psyche that in some instances pro-government politicians get police escort as they dish out “sitting allowance”.

It does not necessarily mean those that give will clinch the seats. There are many instances where voters consider some aspirants as Mkahawa (hotel) where they ‘eat’ but on polling day they close down the hotel and vote for another preferred aspirant.

Nonetheless, the handout culture has a tendency to tilt the political scales in favour of richer candidates who can dish out cash because people generally feel happy upon receiving a token.

Notwithstanding the fact that it is unfair to poor or youthful candidates who might have better ideas but lack cash for “sitting allowances”. Such practice makes politics expensive and incentivises leaders to amass resources using unorthodox means to boost their re-election chances. And the cycle goes on — one uses money to clinch a seat, spends time seeking resources using unorthodox means thereby hurting the populace/economy, get the resources and be re-elected.

What lessons can an economist draw from this ingrained political practice?

Some meetings draw huge crowds of say 3,000 all seeking a Sh200 handout.

An economist watching this phenomenon should be taxing the mind on how to tackle this — and gets an Isaac Newton Moment.

Mr Newton, seated in his garden at Woolsthorpe Manor, is said to have thought of the system of gravity upon watching an apple fall from a tree, wrote a book Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy (1869).

Watching people line up to pocket a politician’s token while ignoring the purported illegality, key economic notions should arise. First, there is insufficient circulation of money at the grassroots. Second is a huge level of unemployment — often politicians campaign during work/weekdays but draw huge crowds. Otherwise, if the people has money, they wouldn’t queue for Sh200.

A Kenyan campaigns pushes those in developed nations to a shade. sThe flamboyance of Kenyan political campaign (vuvuzelas, huge crowds and noisy music) should never be confused or equated to a vibrant and mature democracy. Rather, it is a sign of a developing society, with a populace desirous of changing their personal circumstances and view politics as a life-or-death race.

A forward looking government would look for economic solutions to this phenomenon of a money scarcity at the grassroots.

Indeed, two economic theories have attempted to propose remedies to this problem. One is the Keynesian school of thought, which proposes the best way to boost flagging economies is for governments to spend more.

Developed by John Maynard Keynes in his 1936 book The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money,the theory has been used to justify government spending when the economy is down. But government spend is mainly infrastructural (roads, electricity, hospitals and schools).

Such projects are good for the long term. However, voters have more immediate needs — of households feeling the impact of economic stagnation.

This failure by Keynesian Theory to address immediate concerns invites consideration of another economic theory known as Helicopter Money.

A Helicopter drop, by Milton Friedman, is a monetary stimulus of injecting cash into an economy as if it were hurled out of a helicopter. Indeed, politicians dishing cash deploy this theorem, but from private sources.

Helicopter Money refers to increasing a nation’s money supply through targeted spending. Ben Bernanke, in 2002 serving as US Federal Reserve Board Chair, endorsed the idea as a way to fight deflation.

Helicopter Money Theory has been used to justify money transfers to the elderly or Universal Basic Income proposition, in which some economists argue all citizens should have a guaranteed income without precondition.

The problem with such “free lunch” approach is its failure and/or inability to incentivise work and effort.

But there are instances where money can be distributed by the government to the grassroots but with conditionalities. For instances, the Murang’a Youth Service Programme in my county grants unemployed youth work-study opportunities. For two months, the youth undertake community activities like sweeping urban towns and get a Sh400 daily stipend.

Thereafter they attend youth vocational training centres for plumbing, beauty and tilling coursework. The county government then pays NITA examinations fees. Those that pass are gofted seed capital of Sh15,000.

That is Helicopter Money Theory at work but with conditions.

The same principle applies for Inua Mkulima Programme for milk and mangoes through which farmers join cooperatives to qualify for programme vouchers preloaded with County support. These vouchers enable farmers to get for free foodstuff and agrovet inputs.

That infuses money into the grassroots. The county continues to invest in infrastructural projects.

These helicopter money programmes augment other interventions but now at the grassroots.

Probably such interventions might make the politicians stop lining up voters for cash handouts during campaigns.