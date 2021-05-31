Scientists offer a ray of hope for the visually impaired

Eye disease

Eye disease. Blindness affects about 0.7 per cent of Kenyans while 2.5 per cent of the population suffers visual impairment.

By  PM Mutua

Immunologist

Blindness affects about 0.7 per cent of Kenyans while 2.5 per cent of the population suffers visual impairment. After 40 years of blindness, a 58-year-old man can once again see images, thanks to an injection of light-sensitive proteins into his retina.

