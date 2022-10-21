Schools should employ Lexile measure in compiling booklists

For the first time in the history of the Kenyan education system, Grade 6 learners will be transiting to junior secondary schools in January 2023.

There is a mixture of excitement and confusion as a result of this change. The school calendar will be normalising following the flattening of the Covid-19 curve.

The junior secondary is part of middle school. It comprises of Grade 7, 8 and 9.

Already, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has vetted and approved course books for Grade 7, which will be used starting January next year.

KICD employs a myriad of parameters to vet and approve course books, the most important one being the author's interpretation of the curriculum designs which act as a guide when writing a book.

There are core and optional subjects in Grades 7, 8, and 9. Core subjects are mandatory and they include English Kiswahili/Kenyan sign language, mathematics, integrated science, health education, pre-technical and pre-career education, social studies, religious education, business studies, agriculture, life skills, sports and physical education.

Under the optional subjects, learners should do a minimum of one and a maximum of two optional subjects which include visual arts, performing arts, home science, computer science, foreign languages (German, French, Mandarin, or Arabic), Kenyan sign language and indigenous languages.

It is hard to believe that there are only two short months left until this four-term school year wraps up.

School booklist

As things start to wind down, you might already be thinking about next year’s junior secondary school booklist.

This will be a first in Kenya. As they say, things don't go wrong, they start wrong. So we need to get it right, first.

Maybe you want to make some changes to your plans, including the CBC course books your learners read each year.

Compiling a school booklist for 13 compulsory learning areas will be an uphill task considering the parents' lamentations on long and many school books they have to contend with.

According to research that was conducted in 2018, junior high school learners cover an average of 11 books per year.

Thus, depending on your school, you may have the flexibility to add or suggest new books to fill that quota. But what are the best ways to choose the CBC books you teach?

To start, junior secondary schools booklisting, on a positive note, employ the Lexica measure to judge the suitability (or lack of it) of a course book.

One basic thing to consider when building a high school book list is to evaluate a book’s complexity.

The new competency-based curriculum recommends teaching complex texts that challenge learners in order to prepare them for readings they will encounter in senior secondary schools and beyond.

One of the key core competencies of the CBC is learning to learn. This core competency appreciates that learning is a lifelong engagement.

To this end, a Lexile measure is a great tool for deciding whether a book meets the complexity requirements for your junior secondary school learners.

A Lexile measure is a numeric representation of a text’s difficulty level, taking into account quantitative factors like word frequency and sentence length.

Higher numbers indicate higher levels of difficulty and vice versa. A Lexile text measure represents a text's difficulty level on the Lexile scale.

When used together, they can help a reader choose a book or other reading material that is at an appropriate difficulty level.

The Lexile reader measure can also be used to monitor a reader's growth in reading ability over time especially as they progress to Grades 8 and 9.

However, a Lexile measure is just one facet of text complexity. While it can tell you a book’s technical level, it cannot determine whether the text contains appropriate subject matter.

For example, most of Grade 7 KICD-approved course books have a Lexile measure of 570L, a level at which junior secondary learners are expected to read.

When selecting titles by Lexile measure, make sure to thoroughly research each book’s content to keep your choices appropriate for your students’ maturity levels.

CBC Books must satisfy both stage-based and age-based Lexica Measure requirements.