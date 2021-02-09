School managers? What for?

The mask has slipped off the face of the Ministry of Education. With challenges ranging from child unrest in schools to under-par performance in the Grade Four and Standard Eight national assessments (a possible harbinger of things in the KCPE and KCSE examinations in the coming months), the lungs of Jogoo House are gasping for air in a bid to establish long-lasting and sustainable solutions to meet the objects of learning.

I consider the two games at hand, without necessarily sounding athletic, on which the ministry must draw bold decision lines to deliver a victory. I digress. Perhaps because I was trying to adjust my prism of thoughts on what the motivation driving the ministry into proposed amendment to the Basic Educaton Act could be.

It will allow the ministry to hire managers, who will take over the supervisory roles of schools from head teachers and principals.

But the fundamental question still begs: Do we have a supervisory crisis in our public institutions of basic education? Is the ministry trying to pull punches at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), hitherto in charge of head teachers and principals, who manage schools? Is the intention to clip the wings of the current school managers?

Two centres of power

How will the two centres of power that will emerge in schools — head teacher or principal and manager — be managed? The possible success and assent of the bill will melt down with contemplated consequences. The new role is simply duplicitous.

But does the ministry really have its priorities right? Simple math will show you that, with the more than 30,000 public schools, the ministry will hire in the upwards of 30,000 managers. These staff, in propria persona, will come be a cost to maintain.

Whether the budgetary allocation that will be required to maintain them is necessary in the first place, in a ministry with a myriad other challenges — ranging from inadequate funding towards menstrual hygiene for schoolgirls to children learning under trees and inadequate face masks — your guess is as good as mine.

Mr Nyamweya is a banker. ericmweya@gmail.com.