School lunches can end hunger in classroom

Every time I visit a school in Kenya, one thing teachers consistently tell me is how hard it is to educate a hungry child. Unfortunately, that is the challenge thousands of teachers face every day.

There is a hunger epidemic in Kenya’s schools that is handicapping our learners and jeopardising their future. Millions of children—many of whom arrive at school every morning hungry—must concentrate for an entire day on an empty stomach. Hungry learners often sleep through lessons; others drop out of school altogether.

Recent news reports show how serious the food security situation is. Teachers are forced to ration the food they give to children as costs of basic commodities skyrocket. This is hugely disruptive to the academic and extra-curricular programmes. It also presents an unpalatable dilemma that no teacher should face: Increase lunch fees or reduce portions.

Stay in school

If schools increase lunch fees, many parents will be unable to afford it and learners will drop out. If they change the menu or reduce portions, children will not realise the benefits of a nutritious lunch.

Children need to stay in school and get the most out of their education. Guaranteeing at least one hot, affordable, nutritious meal every school day is the most effective way to do this. It is reassuring to see that our leading political parties have committed to scaling up school feeding programmes in their election manifestos. This is one of the soundest investments our next government can make.

The social and economic costs due to classroom hunger are too big to ignore. This is especially true for girls, who are most severely affected when schools do not have adequate feeding programs in place. Increasing spending per child would eradicate classroom hunger. It would revolutionise learning and ensure a brighter future for children.

Locally sourced school lunches would be the economic stimulus our agricultural sector—which makes over 30 per cent of our economy—desperately needs. A country that pioneered mobile money, produces champion athletes and exports some of the finest horticultural and agricultural produce around the world can, surely, find the resources.

Grotesque injustice

We expect our teachers to perform miracles with minimal resources. They tirelessly educate our future doctors and nurses, industry leaders and professors. We owe it to them and the millions of learners under their care to end the grotesque injustice of classroom hunger.

As we approach the main presidential and gubernatorial election debates, the candidates should be asked what their plans are to feed Kenya’s children, and how they intend to deliver them.

If we do not act soon, decades of hard-won gains that delivered free education and economic growth will be lost. Whoever forms the next government must make it a priority to scale up school feeding during their first 100 days in power. Our children’s education and the future wellbeing of our country depend on it.



