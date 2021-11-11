School arson can lead to teachers’ mental ill-health

The recent cases of arson in schools have greatly affected the teachers’ psychological wellbeing as they are always on the receiving end whenever the attacks happen. It would be a scary remembering that the students under one’s care are the ones who wanted to unforgivingly bring down their school with fire. In this case, the parent’s role cannot be overemphasized.

In Margaret Ogolla’s book The River and the Source, errant student Aoro Sigu, son of Mark Oloo, who had deteriorated in character, is suspended from school and ordered to go back with his father. So astounding is the parents’ reaction when the boy arrives home with the suspension letter. Stern disciplinarians, they tell him to get ready to fend for himself if he is uncomfortable with being at school.

This is the classic description of tough love. The boy was given a sufficient dose of discipline by his parents — including withdrawal of basic provisions. Whereas the parents gave utmost support to their children by payment of fees and necessities, they didn’t entertain indiscipline, especially appertaining school.

For this errant child, school was unbearable, and so was home. But neither were the streets. Soon enough, he learnt from his mistakes, apologised to his father and corrected his behaviour. He studied and became a medical doctor.

Tension and fear

This reminds me of the disciplinarians that our parents were, growing up in the ’90s. Disciplinary process meant several strokes of the cane, sometimes with crude objects and slaps and withdrawal of benefits. A colleague narrated to me how he went two days without food after he was reported to his parents as being insolent to his class teacher.

Why are private schools not reporting arson attacks like the public ones? Simple. In private schools, the code of association is strict; failure by a student to honour it leads to automatic expulsion. Having taught in both, I can attest that what is mostly tolerated in public schools is not in the private ones. Private schools often have the advantage of manageable student-teacher ratio; hence, students’ behaviour and conduct is easily monitored.

It is a saddening state of affairs when teachers operate at the mercy of their students, who threaten them. Since punishment is disallowed and the students’ rights are paramount, the teacher is forced to back down. In boarding schools, teachers residing in the staff quarters agonise about the tension and fear of being attacked at night by their students.

An online discourse noted that modern parents give their children whatever they (parents) were denied growing up. The modern child can throw tantrums for little things and their parents entertain it. A child even hits the parent but, instead of being reprimanded, is pampered as “daddy” or “mummy”. That makes children feel too entitled.

Teachers have been threatened by parents for disciplining their children. Since punishing a child, especially by caning, is illegal, amendments are necessary for parents and teachers to instill discipline in the children — lest we lose an entire generation.