Saving on drug purchase

In the current economy, stretching the coin and operating within the budget has been an extreme sport.

However, some emergencies, like medical bills, set in unceremoniously and dent our savings significantly. Statistics show more than 80 per cent of Kenyans have no medical cover.

Of the covered, over 85 per cent subscribe to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) with the remainder insured by either private insurers or employer-based schemes, says an article in the International Journal for Equity in Health.

According to a 2020 article in the Journal of Global Health, only 11 per cent of Kenyans were covered by NHIF.

Only 30 per cent are in the formal sector and, therefore, can afford the NHIF premiums consistently. The insured middle- and lower-class face limitations and restrictions imposed by their covers, including outpatient services, the most common.

Optimise medical funds

But one doesn’t need to be a medic to optimise medical funds, particularly on drug purchases.

There is a concern about depleting the annual amount covered by health insurers and having to pay consequent bills out of pocket.

Then, consider buying the prescribed drugs from Pharmacy and Poisons Board-approved wholesalers and distributors and not private hospitals’ pharmacies.

Being at the lowest bar of the supply chain, their markup is lower.

While honouring prescriptions, watch out for overpriced brands. If there is an alternative with the same specifications as advised by the physician, consider it.

But if you choose to substitute the prescription, confirm with a physician before purchase that the alternative poses no adverse effects.

The most important factors to consider are the active ingredients, strengths, route of administration, safety, quality and performance.

Brands of the same molecule hugely vary in presentation and palatability, which are secondary considerations. Generic drugs are often mistaken to be substandard but they replicate the active ingredients of the originals.

As the health sector seeks to achieve universal health coverage (UHC), proactivity and adaptivity are indispensable to stay afloat with our funds.