Save the blue economy

Global warming, which causes global climate change, is a huge threat to the human race, plants and animals. Unless stringent measures are taken now, future generations will get a legacy of environmental degradation.

Unfortunately, environmental degradation such as desertification and desiccation are being experienced in many parts of the world. The carbon dioxide produced by vehicle exhaust fumes, power stations and the burning of fossil fuels has negatively contributed to rising global temperatures. Greenhouse gas is a leading cause of ‘greenhouse effect’.

Whereas SDG 6 aims at availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, environmental mismanagement has become the norm in Kenya. Water pollution is one of the greatest undoings everywhere when it comes to the exploitation of the blue economy. Even before the Covid-19 global pandemic, blue economy industries in Africa, for example, were performing dismally.

Understandably, toxic chemicals spilled into the river or lake by factories pollute the water, endangering aquatic animals and plants, as do oil spills. Indiscriminate solid waste disposal detrimental to the environment has worsened the situation in Africa.

Sustainable development

Pollution has taken a heavy toll on the environment with irremediable damage. Plastic materials, for instance, block sewerage and other drainage systems. Plastic pollution is a deep-seated problem in rivers, lakes, and oceans. This is contrary to SDG 14, to “Conserve and sustainably use oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”.

The detrimental effects of water pollution on the environment are enormous. Over the years, aquaculture, marine tourism, marine ecosystem and other aquatic resources have not been taken seriously.

Besides national and county government partnerships, public-private partnerships (PPPs) can go a long way in creating a sustainable blue economy.