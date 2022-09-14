Save teens from suicide

When we hear about suicide, we normally think that the person was going through a lot over a long time that they could not talk about and the easy way out was to take their own life.

Nobody can tell for sure what one was really thinking.

But when we hear a teenager has committed suicide, we tend to get angry at their choice.

We are angry that they thought giving up was the way. I mean, what would a teenager be going through to opt to end their life?

With the recent suicide of a 16-year-old student accused of stealing pencils from her peers, mental health in school cannot be ignored.

Every year, 703,000 people commit suicide. For every case are 20 attempted suicides as many more people harbour suicidal thoughts. Millions suffer grief or are impacted by suicidal behaviours.

“Creating hope through action” is the triennial theme for World Suicide Prevention Day, which was marked on September 10. A reminder that there is an alternative, it aims to inspire confidence.

But to create hope we need to first understand what is this that teenagers go through that some find overwhelming.

Teenage is a stressful time with major changes.

These include changes in body, thoughts and feelings. Strong feelings of stress, confusion, fear and doubt may affect their problem-solving and decision-making.

With the new curriculum, disruption of the school calendar and pressure to complete the syllabus and perform well, coupled with social pressure from social media and other outlets, these youngsters need a place to vent their feelings and be heard.

Schools should hold mental wellness campaigns internally, headed by a person who is trained in mental health.

Here, students talk about their pressures, feelings and situations that affect them while seeking advice and counsel.

Campaigns can teach students about mental health and offer guidance on dealing with stressful situations and how they can support one another during stressful times.