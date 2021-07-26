Save students from deviant behaviour

Among the many issues affecting the youth, from the internet is homosexuality — the sexual desire for people of the same sex as them. Many people have come out and expressed their attraction to people of the same gender and they are very bold.

This article is not for them. My biggest concern is the rate at which primary and secondary school students are exposed to sexual immorality from social media and other sites.

I agree sexuality is diverse and personal and an important part of identity. Minors, however, are not sure of who they are or what is good or bad for them. Parents and teachers must guide and monitor the learners’ sexual engagements.

During the holidays, many parents are not keen enough to note what their children engage in — especially online. With many homes in this era connected to Wi-Fi, most youth have internet-enabled smartphones. To some extent, the irresponsibility of individual parents is to blame for the sexual immorality of their children. A parent should, at least, monitor their child and block their exposure to immorality by controlling the sites they visit.

The existence of gay and lesbian students in schools is no longer news. A few cases are ‘solved’ quietly at the school level or even ignored altogether but a lot more happens. That is a result of several reasons.

Indecent habits

They include exposure to pornography at an early age; sexual abuse at a tender age; frustrations from broken families, hence the notion that one gender is better to relate with than the other; and lack of a mother or father figure as they grow. Besides, many learners become sexually active too early and will try to seek sexual gratification from the nearest available source, regardless of the risk.

With the many reasons for being hooked on indecent habits, parents and teachers must work together to keep the innocent learners on the straight and narrow. Strict measures need to be taken to protect and instill discipline at home and school.

Schools, for instance, need to organise talks on awareness of sexual morality. Learners should be enlightened on the necessity of maintaining virtues; the bad effects of engaging in sexual activities too early in life; and, specifically, homosexuality.

School administrators should set and implement stern rules to protect the spread of indecency from one individual or group to another. To ensure proper distancing in dormitories, learners should be decongested to avoid sharing of beds, conducting impromptu visits to the dormitories to inspect the students’ welfare and enlist spies to report on them.

This is not a matter to be taken for granted as it is a seed germinating gradually among learners that is likely to affect learners in a devastating way. I call upon the relevant authorities to take charge of the situation before things fall apart. Learners will choose what or whom they associate with as adults but, for now, they need to be protected and guided.