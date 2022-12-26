Save neglected boy child

Many Kenyan households are headed by women. This is due to a variety of factors, including the high mortality rate for men, prevalence of polygamy and the fact that many men leave their families in search of work.

As a result, boys are often raised by their mothers, grandmothers or other female relatives.

Girls face many challenges, but more likely to get support. Boys, on the on the other hand, are often neglected. They are less likely to attend school and more likely to be involved in crime and violence.

Empowering the boy child means giving him the tools and opportunities to succeed; providing him with access to education, healthcare and other basic needs; and protecting his rights and ensuring his voice is heard. Then can he thrive and contribute to the development of the community and country.

One of the most obvious negative impact of neglecting boys is the high crime rate and violence in society. When boys are not given an opportunity to receive a proper education, they are more likely to turn to a life of crime for a livelihood. That can have a ripple effect on the community, such as an increase in crime and a decrease in quality of life .

Another is perpetuating the cycle of poverty. Uneducated boys are more likely to end up in low-paying jobs, making it difficult for them to provide for their families, with their children also growing up in poverty. They are more likely to grow up to be angry and resentful, leading to them to engage in crime.

A recent Unicef report shows almost 60 per cent of Kenyan children aged 6-11 do not attend school. “Empowering the Forgotten Boy Child in Kenya” says only a third of Kenyan boys aged 15-17 are in education with factors such as poverty, early marriage, polygamous marriages and lack of educational opportunities to blame for the high dropout rates.

This vulnerable group can be empowered through means such as improving access to education, providing economic activities and changing social norms and perceptions to become productive and contribute to building a better future for Kenya.



