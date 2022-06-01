Save minors from smoke

As the world marked the World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday, which was themed “Protect the Environment”, little attention was being paid to hundreds of children and infants who continue to fall victim to second-hand smoke. Studies show that, since 1964, over 2,500,000 people who do not smoke have died from health problems caused by second-hand smoke exposure. That happens mainly in homes and vehicles. Those who live in crowded areas are at a greater risk.

The Tobacco Control Act 2007 limits parents to smoke near their children. It also prohibits parents from sending their children to buy cigarettes.

Since children and infants cannot make decisions as where and with whom to live with, it is incumbent of the adults to ensure that they are protected from the effects of second-hand smoke. Second-hand smoke puts the infants and children to health risks since their bodies are still growing.

Babies who breathe second-hand smoke are more likely to die unexpectedly from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), also known as crib death. They are also more often sick with bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections. For children with asthma, second-hand smoke can trigger an asthmatic attack.

Likely to smoke

Studies show that children who stay with parents who are smokers are likely to smoke too. That is why any information, education and communication meant to create public awareness of the health consequences and addictive nature of tobacco should first focus on the family as the basic social unit. The Tobacco Act tasks heads of family, including parents and/or guardians, to be responsible of ensuring that the children are free from second-hand smoke.

Inasmuch as all have a right to a clean and healthy environment, and protection from second-hand smoke, children look up to us to safeguard this right. They respect our actions and learn from our words and choices. Let’s protect them from smoking initiation and other tobacco-related harm.



