Save Maasai girls from regressive cultural practices

Female Genital Mutilation

Many young girls continue getting pregnant, running off with little education into lives of stagnation.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Sammy Ojwang

What you need to know:

  • In the Maasai community, generally, there is no consultation on family matters. The man’s word is final.
  • This has had a devastating effect on the girl child.

William Ole Ntimama is still revered in Maasai land as the greatest defender of the community. Long before his death in September 2016, he had called the Maa land Canaan due to the wide variety of cash crops in the area. Predictably, all communal land is owned by men. 

