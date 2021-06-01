Save Maasai girls from regressive cultural practices

William Ole Ntimama is still revered in Maasai land as the greatest defender of the community. Long before his death in September 2016, he had called the Maa land Canaan due to the wide variety of cash crops in the area. Predictably, all communal land is owned by men.

One cannot fail to admire the pride of the Maa people that probably stems from their structured upbringing under an impressive age-old cultural framework. Young men still march into the forest where they bond with the land and wildlife, surviving on little while absorbing traditional teachings on respect and discipline.

Upon graduation, the energetic warriors are released into normal life where marriage beckons.

Society is dynamic, but one rarely meets a greedy Maasai. Being a patriarchal society, the place of women is greatly diminished and the culturally instilled values make them inferior to men. Generally, there is no consultation on family matters. The man’s word is final.

Polygamous men

This has had a devastating effect on the girl child. Many have their education disrupted by being married off at an early age without their consent, mostly to older polygamous men in exchange for cattle.

Some mothers will know a daughter is going away when the father casually asks her to get a new “shuka” for herself. Naserian, for example, was on top of her class and set to join secondary school only to realise that her father had other plans for her. It took the determined intervention of his elder brother, Sadera, who used all his Helb disbursement to pay for her Form One fees, to dry her tears. It also saved her from a surprise marriage.

This happens despite the prevalence of organisations committed to ‘empowering the girl child’.