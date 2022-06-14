Save Kenyans from the risk of starvation

Over 70 per cent of Kenyans depend on agriculture, the cornerstone of the economy. But high farm input prices and climatic change have cut food production for a growing population.

More than 12 million Kenyans in 23 counties are at risk of starvation. The 3.2 million tonnes of maize produced annually can’t meet the 3.8 million tonnes demand. High inflation, which is traced to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw more funds used to combat the deadly coronavirus, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are being blamed. We must find a solution to the suffering of these and another 20 million in poverty.

Owing to demand, the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPD) had to sell all its grains to miller. That included 300,000 bags that it purchased last season on a commercial basis, instead of three million bags at Sh7.56 billion.

The government should support transport and logistics for maize imports. This due to high cost of transporting produce from neighbouring countries, which ultimately drives up the price of finished products. Crushing below the capacity will force more millers and traders to suspend operations until sufficient stock is obtained.

It saddens to see many businesses close due to the skyrocketing food prices, which is attributed to export of maize to parts of Uganda and South Sudan. Removal of barriers to cross-border trade would help to facilitate unrestricted flow of grains into the country.

The Sh517 million released by the government to cushion hunger-stricken families in northern Kenya will not help if it is stolen. The 2022/2023 Budget should be reviewed to allocate more funds to agriculture to boost food security. The Sh63 billion allocated isn’t enough for the numerous needs of this sector—like a revamp of infrastructure, provision of incentives and subsidy to producers and fighting climate change.



