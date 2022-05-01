Sanctity of power deals is crucial for electricity sector

On March 29 last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed the Task Force for the Review of Power Purchase Agreements.

Its core mandate included undertaking a comprehensive review and analysis of the terms of all power purchase agreements (PPAs) entered into by Kenya Power (KPLC). It would also develop a strategy for engagement with the independent power producers (IPPs) to lower electricity prices.

The PPA Taskforce was a result of an outcry over the relatively high cost of power in the country compared to neighbouring countries and peer economies. Six months later, it completed its work and handed in its report containing recommendations to reduce the cost of power by 33 per cent. The government has so far managed 15 per cent, mostly through internal reforms in KPLC. It is also renegotiating the generation tariffs paid by KPLC to IPPs.

A PPA is a legally binding agreement between an offtaker and an IPP. The IPP agrees to supply power and KPLC agrees to pay for it. The structure of Kenya’s power market is such that KPLC is the only offtaker. In such markets, it is common that a capacity charge or deemed generated energy payments will be required for the bankability of IPPs.

Take-or-pay structure

This is the infamous take-or-pay structure. Hence, were the offtaker to not purchase power from an IPP that is capable of generating it, the affected plant would be rendered worthless—unable to meet its running costs and debt service obligations.

The structure ensures private investors recoup their investment and make a return. The tariff (the cost at which IPPs sell power to KPLC) is either dictated by the government through the Feed-in Tariff Policy or agreed in an open and competitive process. Given the long-term nature of PPAs (20-25 years), offtakers and IPPs assess the viability and sustainability of the PPA on the basis of future cashflows based on the pre-determined tariff and the offtaker current and future demand for power.

The agreed PPA is still subject to review and approval by governmental bodies such as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, National Treasury and Attorney-General. It would be untruthful to suggest that KPLC was ‘hoodwinked’ or misled by IPPs into entering into the current PPAs.

Fundamental principle

It is a fundamental principle of business and law that contracts entered into freely and voluntarily be upheld. A party that has met its end of the bargain on the expectation that the other will reciprocate should be protected. IPPs should not be pressured to make concessions if they met their obligations.

Contracts are also a tool for allocating and pricing real and perceived risk. Investors generally assess the uncertainties associated with doing business in a country and the degree to which such uncertainties could result in losses. The government and KPLC should resist the urge to strong-arm IPPs; that would have a negative effect on Kenya’s risk profile.