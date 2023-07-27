Sakaja must make Dishi na County work

I strongly agree with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s move to initiate a Sh1.2 billion feeding programme that will provide a daily nutritional balanced hot meal for every child in public schools and ECDEs in the city county.

This is a very important initiative, especially at a time when many people are struggling to make ends meet.

Food shortages not only affect the education of children but also their growth due to lack of proper nutrition. It is at this time when many children go to school on an empty stomach.

This makes it difficult for them to concentrate on their studies and compete effectively with their classmates. This initiative will, therefore, serve as a rescue package for the vulnerable.

However, it would be prudent of the governor to consider enacting some policies before he fully implements this programme. First, he ought to have a clear plan of how the county government will ensure transparency and accountability in it.

Corruption is pervasive in the country, impeding the development and success of many projects. Failure to institute strict accountability measures could kill the initiative, hindering the intended group from benefiting.

Secondly, Mr Sakaja should incorporate learners from other learning institutions in the programme. He should not focus only on public schools. The private school students are also learners under his jurisdiction and, at one point they, too, could face the same challenges.

Thirdly, poverty hugely affects normal learning in schools. Only feeding the students will not tame the challenge of absenteeism due to lack of school fees. The initiative is, therefore, likely to benefit only those who can raise school levies while locking out the other learners who cannot—despite them being in public schools.

Mr Sakaja should, therefore, come up with proper plans that will ensure learners remain in school and are not sent home for lack of fees.

Fourth, it’s incumbent upon the governor to ensure the safety of the food supplied to the learners. Food poising exists and comes with fatal consequences. There is a need for a quality control system supplemented with regular health checks for food safety.

Lastly, he should ensure the programme is sustainable. Securing enough funds to finance its budget will be critical as failure to do so might render it a short-term venture.



