Safeguard children’s future

In this era of technological advancements, prioritising the mental well-being of our children has become a critical imperative.

As responsible adults, it falls upon us to remain vigilant regarding their media consumption, social interactions, whereabouts and overall activities.

Even children as young as third graders have become acquainted with popular platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Sometimes, innocently, they may stumble upon their parents’ smartphones and engage with the content. But these platforms are designed for adults.

The online realm is rife with numerous dangers—including inappropriate content, cyberbullying, online sexual exploitation and violence. Exposure to such harmful content can significantly impact a child’s behaviour and overall well-being.

Hence, it’s parents’ responsibility to take proactive measures to restrict and closely monitor their online activities, ensuring their safety within this digital landscape.

Let us also be cautious regarding the influences and role models we expose our children to. During a recent radio programme about Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s efforts to combat alcohol abuse, the discussion elicited mixed reactions from adults and young people. Disturbingly, some parents encouraged their children to criticise these measures.

What values are we instilling in our children? It is peremptory to raise our children with the right values and behaviours. Nurturing a mindset of respect and responsibility in the youth is crucial for a harmonious society.

Failure to guide them effectively risks creating a generation prone to violence, corruption and ineffective leadership.

Let’s take a proactive stance in advocating the mental health of children, protecting them from detrimental influences and instilling in them the values for a harmonious and prosperous future.