Safe sex will stymie HIV

Adolescents and young adults aged 15-29 contribute to 61 per cent of all new adult HIV infections. More than 1.4 million Kenyans were living with HIV as of 2021. Last year alone, the country recorded 34,540 new HIV cases.

Young people engage in unsafe sex, ignoring the consequences. Many have little or no information about safe sex practices to protect themselves from the dangers of unhealthy sexual behaviours and relationships. This is mainly because parents shy away from having conversations around sex, leaving the youth to explore due to peer pressure.

Adolescents aged 10-19 accounted for 53 per cent of sexual and gender-based violence cases in 2021. A high level of violence against women and girls contributes to HIV. Survivors of defilement and rape have limited access to HIV rapid diagnostic tests as well as the post-exposure prophylaxis medication to prevent infection after a possible exposure.

Women and girls in poverty-stricken areas engage in sex in exchange of sanitary towels and food, making them vulnerable and highly exposed to the virus. Most encounter forced marriages and female genital mutilation.

Human rights

These are violations of human rights and limit girls from making decisions over their bodies. Sexual harassment and abuse are often visited on women. But some abusers are close family members, making many of the victims shy from disclosing what they go through due to shame.

Despite increased HIV testing and prevention campaigns, many adolescents are not ready to get tested and know their HIV status and they shun condoms, claiming it reduces sexual satiation.

The government should live to its pledge to protect women and girls from violence, including by providing free medical care, shelters and professional counselling. Strengthening the judicial system will ensure stern action is taken against the perpetrators. Adequate information about HIV should be given in schools, preferably through age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).