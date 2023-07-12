Rwanda, Paul Kagame Africa’s hope

As Rwanda recently marked 29 years since the genocide that claimed a million lives, one thing that came out clearly is the vision and mission of how to change a country from desperation to one with hope and the will to move forward. Rwanda has undergone a transformation that East Africa should wake up and note.

Its rebirth from the horrendous 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is a lesson that the world should stand up and applaud. On July 4—and to mark the day the country’s darkest three-month period ended—Rwanda opened the Rugerero Integrated Development Project model village that will house 120 vulnerable families. The figure may be negligible but the move is certainly bold. Kwihobora (Liberation) Day celebrates the day current President Paul Kagame led the RPF/A in ending the bloodbath.

Rwanda’s model villages, with an early childhood development centre, market, playgrounds, poultry sheds and a health centre, bring Africa closer to the Kibbutz villages in Israel, which are a real model of development. The region suffers cyclic families while slums are all over. The government has promised affordable housing but in the urban areas.

Kenya should take the path of Israel and Rwanda where food production and value addition are given precedence. What Kenyans should be encouraged to do, with government facilitation, is to feed themselves. There still are huge tracts of arable land. What is required are resources, and the government can ensure they are available.

Israel, as dry as it is, gave its people hope. They farm and give their produce value addition, for the domestic and export markets. If Rwanda can do it, Kenya can do it, too. It can ensure those living in informal settlements are properly accommodated in housing schemes that include agricultural and horticultural projects to guarantee food security.