Ruto’s two years: The good, the bad, and what’s ahead

Two years into President William Ruto’s tenure, Kenyans are evaluating the performance of his administration and considering what the next three years may hold. From economic reforms to political stability and diplomatic engagements, the journey has been marked by both notable strides and lingering challenges.

President Ruto’s rise to power was fuelled by the promise of the “Bottom-Up Economic Model” aimed at uplifting Kenya’s “hustlers”—ordinary citizens seeking opportunities for economic empowerment.

A flagship initiative of this vision, the “Hustler Fund”, has provided low-interest loans to small businesses, earning praise for supporting micro-enterprises. Yet, critics argue its impact on Kenya’s broader economic challenges, including high unemployment and inflation, has been minimal.

Inflation continues to strain households, particularly after the government removed subsidies on essential commodities like fuel and maize flour.

While the administration defends these moves as fiscally prudent, many citizens have felt the pinch. On the brighter side, investments in renewable energy—including geothermal and wind power—highlight a commitment to long-term sustainability.

The 2022 election left Kenya divided, but President Ruto has taken steps to bridge the gap. His relationship with opposition leader Raila Odinga has become cordiality, fostering a climate of relative political calm.

Bipartisan parliamentary talks and efforts to include opposition voices in governance have been instrumental in reducing tensions. However, maintaining this unity will require consistent dialogue and meaningful action.

A significant political realignment occurred following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, which led to a shuffling of alliances within the government and opposition ranks.

This shake-up has allowed President Ruto to consolidate his political base by extending an olive branch to previously adversarial factions. While this has brought some stability, the realignment has also introduced new complexities that the administration must navigate to maintain its reform agenda.

On the international stage, President Ruto has positioned Kenya as a leader in African diplomacy. His involvement in peace negotiations for the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict and Sudan underscores Kenya’s role as a regional stabiliser. Economic diplomacy has also been a priority.

Partnerships with major powers like the United States, China and the European Union have resulted in infrastructure projects and trade agreements. However, navigating these relationships without compromising Kenya’s sovereignty remains a delicate balancing act.

Climate change advocacy has been a stand-out achievement. By hosting the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in 2023, President Ruto underscored Kenya’s leadership in pushing for climate finance and green energy solutions.

The remaining three years of President Ruto’s administration present opportunities to cement his legacy.

Job creation, public debt reduction, and anti-corruption reforms require urgent attention. Strengthening public institutions and fostering inclusivity will also be essential for long-term political and social stability.

On the international front, Kenya must continue asserting itself as a regional powerhouse while ensuring that foreign partnerships bring tangible benefits to its citizens.

Domestically, addressing inefficiencies in service delivery and creating a business-friendly environment will be key to restoring public confidence.

The next three years will be critical in determining whether his administration can turn rhetoric into reality.