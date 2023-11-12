Ruto's decision on Amboseli is a masterstroke

In August, President William Ruto directed the Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary to transfer management of Amboseli National Park to the Kajiado County government.

The historic decision, which is both symbolic and consequential for the host Maasai community, followed intense lobbying by Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, who is serving his second and last term in office.

The President’s move could cause a shift in the political landscape, and not just because Mr Lenku supported his achrival, Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, in last year's presidential election. And the effect will be felt not only in Kajiado but the entire Maasailand.

The game sanctuary was taken away by the national government in the 1970s and returning it's management to the local community will help to improve human welfare and protect wildlife. Kenya’s most profitable such facility by the mid-1970s, and considered the third-most popular—after Nairobi National Park and the Maasai Mara National Reserve—Amboseli earned the (now-defunct) Olkejuado County Council, which administered it, 70 per cent of its revenue.

In 1970, a presidential directive transferred Amboseli from the local authority to the central government. The government earmarked a 390-square kilometre area around the Oltukai swamp to keep out Maasai cattle and preserve wildlife and the tourist revenues generated from it.

As a result, the game reserve was converted to a national park, a status that was officially confirmed in 1977. The then-Tourism and Wildlife minister ordered 50 square kilometre of it—a quarter of the former game reserve—set aside for the Maasai.

About a million people visit the park yearly, earning the government more than $3 million annually. The revenues, which now go to the national government through the Kenya Wildlife Service, will henceforth remain in Kajiado.

Returning the park to local control will bring considerable economic benefits to local communities. That will be through eco-tourism and creating new jobs for young people in the hospitality sector and tour guiding services and sale of local handicraft. Tourism revenues will contribute to community development projects such as schools, health centres, water supply systems and roads. The revenues can also be reinvested in conservation efforts.

Local control will also encourage host communities to actively participate in decision-making regarding the reserve. This will foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for the conservation of Amboseli.

It will also help to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, a growing problem in communities living near conservation areas. Local residents will help to come up with strategies to reduce conflicts that result when wildlife destroy or damage farmers’ crops. This will protect not just wildlife but also the community's livelihoods.

Remember, local communities often have more traditional knowledge about the land and its resources than outsiders do, and this can be tapped to make conservation practices more sustainable.

Another issue to ponder is the cultural heritage of indigenous communities living in or around Amboseli. So, incorporating this heritage will contribute to a more well-rounded approach to conservation that considers the area’s ecology and culture.

By agreeing to Governor Lenku’s request on Amboseli, therefore, President Ruto’s decision promises better well-being for host communities, which will translate to greater protection for wildlife. It's a masterstroke.