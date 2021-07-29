Ruto’s bottom-up theory is a scheme to win over Kenyans ahead of 2022 polls

It is widely known that economists failed to predict the Great Recession of 2008-09. Economists can never predict transitions from booms to recessions and vice-versa, except by accident.

However, economic theorists are responsible for many economic failures in the third world, but cannot take credit for much of the successful development there.

Deputy President William Ruto’s customised ‘bottom-up’ economic model - designed by economist David Ndii - has nothing to offer Kenyans. It is a scheme to win over gullible Kenyans as the 2022 presidential race hots up.

The subject was the butt of all jokes on Wednesday, July 28, after some MPs allied to Dr Ruto fumbled as they struggled to explain the ‘bottom-up’ model. Kandara MP Alice Wahome appeared not to have the slightest of ideas about the model during a show on Citizen Television.

Hustler Nation

It was disturbing to any neutral observer that even leaders aligned to Hustler Nation do not understand their own ideas that they have been busy trying to popularise among millions of Kenyans.

The truth of the matter is that Kenya’s problems will not be remedied by the various economic models or approaches being floated. All the country needs are morally upright leaders.

Dr Ruto claims he wants to empower least advantaged citizens to be the drivers of the economy. This category of the citizenry has for decades been actively participating in driving the economy. However, the distribution of wealth has been skewed in favour of the rich.

The massive infrastructure development undertaken by the government as part of Vision 2030 economic blueprint seeks to open up the economy and has been done to empower the people.

Theoretically, a pure bottom-up approach requires developing institutions from the grassroots level, developing local capacity for self-government, raising public awareness, promoting representation of all communities and providing an ideal environment for the development of local administrative units as the basis for a decentralised government.

All this is interestingly included in the 2010 Constitution in the form of devolution. To be fair to the architects of the current Supreme Law, devolution has in the last nine years achieved much more than what Dr Ruto is proposing in his ‘bottom-up’ approach, or what many other politicians have to offer.

A bottom-up model is thus nothing new in Kenya, only that it perhaps needs more commitment with regard to implementation.

But if the politics in Kenya remains what it is, the people who will benefit even from a bottom-up economy are those who should not.

For the bottom-up approach to work, there must be equitable production and distribution of goods and services, and how people access them. Whatever is produced must also be honoured locally.

For instance, look at the amount of maize going to waste across the country yet farmers are still producing more. A lot of the maize is going to waste because the produce is still being imported.

Problems

If he strongly believes he has a cure to problems facing millions of Kenyans today, then he has to explain why he has deemed it fit to defer an available solution to an existing national problem. There is every indication that his bottom-up pledge could end up being one of the key deceptions of our time.

Dr Ruto uses the term “hustler” rather than “the poor” tag so as to portray himself as a saviour.

He portrays himself as an ordinary, lowly Kenyan. But as a matter of fact, he is a well-educated tycoon holding a PhD and is among the best political schemers in Kenyan politics. The hustler narrative incites the rich against the poor

In Uganda, Idi Amin ordered all Asians who had not taken Ugandan nationality to leave the country in 1972.

The move won considerable approval because many Africans believed they had been exploited by the Asians - who controlled the economy - but the action isolated Uganda from the rest of the world.