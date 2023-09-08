Ruto’s bold diplomacy win for Kenya

The Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi this week was phenomenal. The success of the Summit, the first high-level continental concrete conversation on Climate Change, was a resounding affirmation that President William Ruto, and indeed, Kenya, is leading Africa and the globe against the vagaries of this disaster.

Culminating in the adoption of the Africa Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Climate Action, the Head of State eloquently painted the challenge as opposed to apportioning blame as he forged for orthodox measures of saving humanity. Dr Ruto, a scientist, spoke to the hearts of the audience.

Action-focused, the Declaration was not a coincidence; it was a result of a hands-on coordinated and well-executed plan to galvanise goodwill, technical and financial support from more than 20 African Heads of State and Governments and key and influential stakeholders beyond the Continent.

From his key-note address to moderation of sessions, President Ruto demonstrated not only extraordinary leadership, but also a deep understanding of climate change to the tinniest details across the various critical themes while showing the course-effect at every step of the way. The Standing Ovation defined him as the man of the moment; It was an African moment.

At the Summit, guests were left without a doubt that it was time for action. President Biden’s Special Envoy on Climate, John Kerry, was spot on:

“After the powerful extraordinary Presentation of President Ruto, nobody should say anything; we should just act”, “Africa is speaking; Africa is deciding,” he added.

The response from other leaders was similar, describing the Summit as the most consequential meeting on climate action held in Africa. The President, as the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and Co-Chair of the Summit with the African Union, dedicated time and energy in delivering the “African Moment” of contributing to solutions to global challenges, not sitting back and waiting. I can attest to this dedication of time and energy. As the global attention shifts to the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York and the COP 28 later in the year, Africa joins the table with a solid plan and unified position against Climate Change, courtesy of the Nairobi Summit. Despite bearing one of the greatest burdens from the impact of Climate Change, actions have been disjointed. For President Ruto to consolidate the continent to speak in one voice and act, is momentous.

The Africa Climate Summit is one of the most visible outcomes of President Ruto’s deliberate but impactful strategy to reposition Kenya in the context of international relations and sustainable development. Since he was elected into office, the President has managed to re-frame and re-invigorate Kenya’s foreign policy with climate diplomacy at the heart of the country’s engagement with the rest of the world.This hands-on style of leadership has won him confidence, respect and admiration from global leaders. This is not the first time he is speaking for Africa and other emerging nations across the world.

He has voiced concerns of emerging nations, which are, for instance, accessing development loans at exorbitant rates. He has called for a level-playground for all States through review of the international financial architecture for sustainable development while speaking against profiteering from a skewed system at the detriment of the less endowed nations. This has resonated well with the developing nations.

On the other hand, Kenya has remained an oasis of peace and stability in the Eastern Africa Region. President Ruto is also working hard and providing leadership for a peaceful Africa by extension. He has been very active at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in not only addressing emerging violent conflicts, but also rooting for alternative conflict resolution for sustainable peace.

He has not kept quiet, when constitutionalism and rule of law are threatened. He has spoken out against unconstitutional change of governments in Africa while taking an active role in restoration of peace. In his diplomatic missions across the continent, President Ruto has embodied the Africa Rising call, through his quest for intensified internal and foreign direct investment for a robust economy in a unified market under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement and other regional trade pacts.

These are some of the reasons Dr Ruto, in a relatively short span since assuming office, has become a much sought after leader in Africa and beyond.

This is evidenced by the high-level visits by prominent and influential world leaders who have visited the country seeking to strengthen bilateral relations with Kenya. President Ruto has also made strategic visits to several key countries for foreign direct investment.

This is a positive report card. It is ironical, however, that with such global recognition of astute leadership, some leaders at home are still in denial that Dr Ruto is the Head of State. It is time for them to acknowledge and embrace the reality that our President is not only Kenya’s leader, but also Africa’s. Hopefully, his sterling performance at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi will bring them home to this reality. This is how Kenya and Africa will move forward.



