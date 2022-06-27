Ruto needs to address bullying of coalition partner parties by UDA

Deputy President William Ruto ought to swiftly address evident bullying of the smaller parties in Kenya Kwanza Alliance, whose presidential candidate he is, by UDA, the party he leads. UDA is dominant in Kenya Kwanza, which includes other parties, which the DP has referred to as “village” and “tribal” outfits.

The coalescing of the parties was colourfully described as the “coming together of like-minded people”. The coalition was sold as one of fair, respectful, honest dealings, devoid of deceit, bullying and ‘Big Brother’ syndrome. But of late, it’s a rocky ship.

Going by the recent heated exchanges among leaders, and from the confession of certain principals, especially from the Mount Kenya region, the order of business has departed from that of mutual respect and recognition to that of bullying and domination.

The first major principal to come out against attempts by UDA to suffocate the smaller member parties was ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi. On June 9, he asked voters in his Vihiga backyard to vote out UDA candidates in the region. In a video circulating on the internet, he points out that no ANC candidate is being fielded in Ruto’s Sugoi backyard as none would even be allowed to vie.

It’s telling that Mudavadi, a principal of the coalition, should be complaining at public rallies about UDA yet the concern would have been sorted out by the leadership.

Kabuchai parliamentary aspirant on a Ford-Kenya ticket has also asked Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, the party leader, to stop following Ruto all over while forgetting his lieutenants at home.

As Jeff Koinange of JKL likes to say, when people stop talking, they start fighting. Tensions in Kenya Kwanza must be so high that talking has become impossible. A rally in Kiambu County presided over by Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua turned ugly.

Party’s hegemony

Tujibebe Wakenya Party leader and former governor William Kabogo had an altercation with his UDA rival, Senator Kimani Wamatangi bordering on a physical tussle. As if to stamp his party’s hegemony, Gachagua remarked that this was a UDA caravan and aggrieved parties should convene their own.

It could have passed as reading too much into a normal political spat. But revelations made by Moses Kuria, another principal and Chama Cha Kazi party leader, in a bare-all interview on national TV puts the doubts to rest. The Gatundu South MP, who is also eyeing the Kiambu governor position, was blunt. He intimated that UDA has even been ferrying crowds to their rallies to fake popularity and intimidate their opponents in Mt Kenya.

At another rally, Kabogo expressed dissatisfaction with how UDA has been treating other parties, his included. Earlier, The Service Party leader, former CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, had also claimed he was humiliated by UDA candidates in his Laikipia Constituency.

The claims give strength to earlier observations about how UDA has been treating them. From demanding dominant UDA colours in Kenya Kwanza campaign branding to poaching of candidates perceived to be strong, the party has not shied off exerting its dominance, crowding out its partners.

Claims have been made of attempts to have Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Cleophas Malala run on a UDA ticket but the idea was shelved to avoid unpleasantness. In Nairobi, Senator Johnson Sakaja, who had already found a home in ANC, had to jump ship and join UDA to get the ticket. All the top tickets for Nairobi were a reserve for UDA. Even both slots for the presidential ticket.

What is happening in Kenya Kwanza is the unfortunate “perseverance to save the marriage” by the smaller parties. Inasmuch as they try to put on a brave face, they are being mistreated. And the outbursts and lamentations in public show the centre may not hold much longer. DP Ruto should stop this open disregard for its partners by his UDA and promptly rectify the situation, lest the toxic relationship make the coalition crumble.