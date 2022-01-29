Ruto, Mudavadi pact is a bullet dodged for Raila

Kenya Kwanza Principals

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi from (left), Deputy President William Ruto and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetang’ula during a joint rally at Posta Ground in Bungoma County on January 28, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

When Musalia Mudavadi hyped up his party’s national delegates conference last week as an impending ‘earthquake’, just about everyone else appeared to believe that the biggest political casualty would be Raila Odinga.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.