Ruto is hunting in Kiambaa to vindicate himself

How to build enduring trust in one’s own community is the ultimate thrust of The Art of War, a lesson the ruling Jubilee Party must learn quickly to win the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies believe that The Art of War teaches smart people how to sow seeds of discord.

For the refrain of The Art of War is to forge unity at home, lest your enemies seize the opportunity to “create gaps” using their spies, counter-spies, and fake news.

In Kiambaa constituency, the political temperament is rife with mistrust and restlessness and Dr Ruto is at the center of it all.

That the Jubilee candidate is a seasoned politician, hard-working, reliable, principled candidate is clear in the minds of many Kiambaa voters. The voters must rise above the dirty politics being played by some political parties and vote for the right candidate.

Popularity

For the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), winning is everything; the rest is negotiable. The party is using Kiambaa people as guinea to test DP Ruto’s popularity in Mt Kenya region.

The ruling Jubilee Party must be willing to redeem itself by winning the seat, not only for the completion of projects started by former MP Paul Koinange, but also for President Uhuru Kenyatta, this being his home turf.

For populist politicians who pit mythical paupers against an equally mythical elite, blatant disregard for facts only underscores their authenticity in the eyes of supporters.

An opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa early this week seems to be in Ruto’s favour. It indicates that the UDA party candidate John Njuguna, might win the Kiambaa mini polls.

Should voters believe those numbers? Well, many can remember the 2016 US presidential election when polls showed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was headed for a massive win. But how Americans ended up with Donald Trump proved the unpredictability of politics.

But while polls are not entirely infallible, the Kiambaa prediction could yet be correct. But the silver lining for the Jubilee Party is that a week is a long time in politics and the poll will no doubt give them the motivation to enter the homestretch with vigour and turn the tide.

Kingpin

The party must ensure it clinches the Kiambaa parliamentary seat. Indisputably, the DP understands Mt Kenya voters. He appears to be making inroads in the region.

In 2010, powerful Cabinet minister John Michuki declared President Kenyatta as the undisputed kingpin of the Agikuyu people.

Given his combative demeanor, Ruto has boxed himself into a political corner from which he must remove himself tactfully. From his recent utterances, it is becoming apparent that he has been alienated from the centre of power.

He is desperately pushing for the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election win to vindicate himself.