Ruto address heavy on politics, light on concrete solutions

I watched the inaugural televised interview of President William Ruto this week with great expectations. I was hoping he would charm those of us who did not vote for him as well as millions of other Kenyans who are depressed by the economy and the state of politics in Kenya.

My expectations were dashed about five minutes into the show when the President presented his prescription to the deteriorating economy and runaway inflation.

I realised that we were going to have hot air for dinner.

I had hoped to hear his views on the industrial policy, modernisation of agriculture, creation of jobs and regaining Kenya’s competitiveness in the services sector. Many others in the audience wanted simpler solutions to the biting food crisis, escalating fuel prices and declining public services.

The President instead chose to play politics. He attributed all the political and economic messes to his predecessor, a man he served under for 10 years as Deputy President.

Past regime

Drawing on a tired campaign narrative, the President traced the problems of the economy to the executive decisions made in the past three years and alleged that the economy was killed to tame him politically.

If he had the chance, I guess he would have claimed that the Covid pandemic that visited us three years ago was sent to derail his political ambitions.

When asked about runaway food prices, the President argued that, by abolishing food subsidies, Kenyans would be better off in the long run.

On the other hand, he argued for a return of the fertiliser subsidy but conveniently forgot that the fuel subsidy he had scrapped was also an input incentive for farmers who practice mechanised agriculture, or that the scrapped electricity subsidy was an input for poultry farmers and food processors. He definitely underestimates the intellectual capacity of Kenyans to interrogate the impact of subsidies.

The President’s views on agriculture are very local and his ideas have stagnated on maize, genetically modified organisms, fertiliser and subsidies.

Our agricultural products can help weather the looming storm of global recession if we focus on value addition and diversify our thinking beyond farming in the Rift Valley.

We still import fish from China despite the massive promise of the blue economy. We export our coffee and tea raw, and continue to import maize, rice, milk and sugar despite huge local potential. These are the blue oceans that offer a sustainable solution to food insecurity.

Tax revenues

When asked about his ambitions to grow tax revenues, the President was adamant that he would use automation as a strategy to collect an additional one trillion shillings in the coming financial year.

However, he failed to mention by what percentage he expects the economy to grow in the next year since tax is collected from economic activities.

Beyond the marginal benefits of automation, the President must boldly address tax avoidance and tax evasion. Tax avoidance is legal and has been used by many corporates to maximise profit. Indeed, he accused certain local banks of benefiting from such arrangements and, though he did not substantiate it, it was clear where his barbs were directed. He will have to convince Parliament to amend tax laws to address this ingenuity but with the unintended consequence of capital flight.

Tax evasion, on the other hand, is a well-organised criminal enterprise in Kenya with suspects sitting at the tax collection agency and in the highest offices. It would help if the President could lead by example and publicise his tax returns.

His Cabinet, whose per capita wealth exceed a million dollars, should also follow suit. Only then will the hustlers, whose per capita income average 2,000 dollars, be convinced that the President is serious about giving Caesar his dues.

It was while addressing the Hustlers Fund that the President’s disdain for the rule of law stuck out.

Results more important

Challenged to explain why the Fund was running contrary to regulations, the President countered that “results were more important than due process”.

Such an attitude simply means that he will cut corners and continue breaching the law as long as he gets the results he desires.

All night, there was no mention of measures taken to tackle corruption. He reneged on his campaign rhetoric to establish a task force on state capture, claiming the matter was too brittle.

To the President and his allies, the fight against corruption is a fight against hustlers. Where others see corruption, they see God’s blessings.

When his allies are charged with rape, murder and robbery, he dismisses it as “weaponisation of the criminal justice system to settle political scores”.

Anyone hoping for the return of integrity and dignity in public service will most likely have to wait for another President, not Ruto.

It wasn’t all gloom, however. I was disarmed when he addressed the issue of his daughter, Charlene, who has been on a rioting spree and has designated herself an office as the First Daughter.

He said that Charlene was just a child and should be allowed to fantasize as all children do. That was a warm and fatherly response.

The President remains sharp and alert, even though sometimes he tries too hard to show mastery of facts and figures and contradicts himself in the process.

He would do well if he toned down his attacks on the opposition and lived up to his role as the symbol of national unity. He would do better if he allowed people with mastery of the economy to run the show and propose a more practical Marshal Plan to revive the economy.