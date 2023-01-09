Ruto address had concrete solutions to nation’s woes

The inaugural television interview by President William Ruto gave a glimpse of hope and the luminous future Kenya is staring at under his stewardship. He offered tangible solutions to a plethora of issues bedevilling the country.

As seen in an op-ed by my Senate colleague Moses Kajwang’, opposition luminaries are miffed that President Ruto inherited a battered economy choking in debt thanks to reckless borrowing to entrench and finance the infamous state capture.

This is in addition to economic crimes, violation of human rights, the rundown and deliberate collapse of institutions, disobedience of court orders, extrajudicial killings and misrule they visited on the county during the tumultuous rule of the ‘Handshake’ regime.

Dr Ruto gave blow-by-blow practical solutions to the country’s problems devoid of cop-outs or Band-Aid. He was not shy to admit that the mess he inherited is deeper and calls for tough choices to save the country from the cliff it was about to plunge into.

Food shortage

His vision to stem the acute food shortage by halving the price of fertiliser from Sh6, 500 to Sh3,500 per 50kg bag is a major respite to farmers. His decree to halt the subdivision of Galana Kulalu land and embarking on putting thousands of acres under maize production next month and 10,000 by April is a bold step in the food security project.

To ensure Kenya lives within its means and avoid over-borrowing for expenditure and development, the President was explicit on broadening the tax bracket to raise another Sh1 trillion in revenues. He has been categorical that 80 per cent of government services will be digitised and, therefore, widen tax base from those evading or avoiding tax.

KRA data show a paltry 12 per cent of the 759,164 firms registered for corporation tax pay taxes. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says 83 per cent of employees outside of small-scale farming and pastoralism have informal jobs and do not pay income tax.

Most of the revenue leakages will be sealed with President Ruto’s directive to transition to the new Tax Invoice Management System (Tims) from the Electronic Tax Register (ETR). That way, in his words, everybody must pay taxes. Previously, the cabal that used the revenue collection agency as a conduit to avoid paying taxes and wage petty but costly political wars have nowhere to hide or run to.

Rounding success

Granted, the opposition is infuriated by the resounding success that is the Hustler Fund. Challenging its legality is zero-sum compared to the indelible difference it has made to over 12 million Kenyans previously locked out of affordable credit. The Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, which is anchored in the Constitution, allows the National Treasury Cabinet secretary to set up the fund.

The President has repeatedly enumerated ways to strengthen institutions to fight corruption. Gone are the days when the criminal justice system was used to fight political wars and, decimate businesses and livelihoods. Unsurprisingly, the frivolous cases preferred on rivals by the previous regime are embarrassingly crumbling in court for lack of evidence.

The 2022 elections were, indeed, a battle for the soul of the nation. Values, integrity, rule of law, dignity for work and patriotism are being infused and meticulously weaved into the national fabric.