Russia-Ukraine row might push up price of oil

The presence of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s order sending a “peacekeeping” force across has raised geopolitical tensions.

Moscow aims at frustrating Ukraine’s bid to join Nato, of which the United States is a member. And while Washington has always been of an opposite ideology with Moscow, Russia and Ukraine have a long shared history. The two were part of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1992.

Ukraine experienced a revolution in 2014, when then-President Viktor Yanukovych suspended preparations for the implementation of Association Agreement with the European Union; which was largely interpreted as picking Russian influence over the West’s on Ukraine.

The Moscow-Kiev row will most likely affect your pocket in the not-so-distant future. How does a conflict that hasn’t started, thousands of kilometres away, affect you in Africa, you may ask. The answer is oil. Crude oil. At 11 per cent, Russia is the third-largest producer of crude oil.

Seven-year high

The US has warned Moscow of sanctions should it invade Ukraine. Western nations would likely sanction Russia’s energy resources, crippling it from being able to export its oil.

Oil prices in the Futures market hit a seven-year high last month and, according to Bob Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho America, should Western nations follow through with their threat, the price of oil could jump from $95 (Sh9,500) to $125 a barrel.

The basic law of supply and demand states that if supply goes down and demand is constant, the price of the commodity will go up. Should oil supply go down, without government intervention (subsidies), oil product distributors and retailers will feel it and, hence, pass down the cost to the consumer—you.

Kenya being in an election year and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic knocks, that is likely to increase the cost of living.



