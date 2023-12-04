Russia and Kenya: 60 years, emergence of a new world

Sixty years ago, the Soviet Union became the second country to recognise the sovereignty and independence of Kenya and establish diplomatic relations with it. Their relations have a characteristic of natural mutual attraction.

Even before the liberation from the inhuman and racist colonial yoke of the British Empire, a considerable number of Kenyan intellectuals were fascinated with the Russian Revolution and its philosophy and practice of human freedom and unprecedented emancipation of the working people and empowerment of women and minorities, as well as the Soviet Union’s support to progressive liberation movements worldwide. In the 1930s, some of the Kenyan freedom fighters went to Moscow to study the Russian experience for their own struggle.

The Victory of the Soviet Union and allies over Nazi Germany and militarist Japan and their satellites opened a new chapter in human history, consisting of the global defeat of the system of colonial oppression of hundreds of millions of people. Again, the main driving force behind the liberation of the oppressed nations was the Soviet Union.

Colonial Countries

Kenyans appreciated that the Soviet Union, in 1960, initiated the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples and made decolonisation part of modern international law (the UK, US, France, Belgium and some others abstained). This, undoubtedly, accelerated the achievement of independence by Kenya.

The Soviet Union, and Russia, have since made every effort to assist the formerly colonised nations to independently build their states, economies and human capital. Kenya has been part of this effort.

But replacing the colonial system of brutal oppression and open robbery with a much more subtle and ‘civilised-looking’ one of neo-colonial exploitation of the Global South did not change its predatory and racist nature. It took the form of “rules-based” liberal globalisation in the interests of the few and is the root of the global economic, financial, social, environmental and demographic evils.

Certainly, this system will not last long either. It will collapse soon as Africa is again rising against its oppressors. More countries are claiming their right to independent development, equitable cooperation and free choice of international partners.

Global Majority

The whole world is rapidly changing. BRICS is an embodiment of those changes and the hopes and aspirations of the Global Majority. The principles on which BRICS is based are international law, sovereign equality and full respect for one another’s legitimate interests with all the decisions through consensus. The list of states, including in Africa, that want to join or partner with it gets longer every day.

We’re seeing the emergence of a multipolar world that opens new horizons and opportunities for development for the Global Majority without the diktat of the old, declining and decrepit hegemons. Africa has everything to be among the drivers of development and progress within the new world. And Russia will ever stand by its African friends in their efforts to become more self-reliant and assertive.