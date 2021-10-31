Rushing over the syllabus is bad for schools

In the realm of education, teaching presupposes learning. This explains the collocation ‘teaching and learning’, implying that all teaching aims at ensuring a change in the learner’s behaviour, knowledge and skills. Accordingly, not all ‘teaching’ leads to learning.

Which brings me to the question of hurrying through content in the name of syllabus coverage. Teachers are straining to ensure that learners go through all the material outlined in the syllabus, having lost time during the forced 10-month break occasioned by Covid-19 last year.

Whereas the Ministry of Education rearranged the school calendar, reducing learning time, the content to be taught was unchanged. Apparently, the once-declared ‘lost year’ had to be recovered by all means, even if it meant that learners grasp nothing.

Teaching is informed by learning objectives. That means by the end of a certain period, learners should have acquired specific knowledge, skills and dispositions. Granted, teaching has to be conducted in acceptable ways so that learning is guaranteed. Paulo Freire, a famed educationist, warns about the ‘banking concept of education’, wherein teachers regard learners as banks, consequently depositing knowledge in their heads as one would money.

In the mad rush to cover the syllabus, teachers and students are quietly suffocating under pressure as the ministry basks in the false glory of having managed a crisis. The net effect of all this is obvious: No learning. Implicitly, the ministry never thought about learners when they reorganised the school calendar. The learners, the end recipients of this senseless game, are psychologically traumatised.

Knee-jerk reactions

Early mornings, evenings and weekends are all timetabled, with no mid-term break this term. We are likely to see manifestations of the resultant trauma in ways such as protracted unrest. Further, this kind of teaching lays a poor foundation for subsequent levels of education and training.

Teachers are well aware of the effects of ramming too much content into learners’ heads. However, their choices are limited. Unlike other professions, such as medicine, where practitioners have autonomy to assess the situation and acting rationally, teachers are puppets who implement directives regardless of the outcome. Compounded by other irregular practices like endless tests (characteristic of many schools), the situation can only be nastier.

Covid-19 destabilised all sectors. But that doesn’t warrant knee-jerk reactions. The ministry should have liaised with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development with the aim of abridging the syllabus, albeit for these two years, so that only the most important aspects are taught and, consequently, assessed.

Effective teaching involves aligning learning objectives, instructional materials and activities, and assessment. It presupposes prioritisation, where the most important aspects receive much premium. But we seem to focus a lot on assessment; hence, we want to ‘teach’ everything lest the learners sit exams before completing the syllabus.

Come on, the syllabus isn’t cast in stone!