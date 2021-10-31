Rushing over the syllabus is bad for schools

Olympic Primary School

Pupils and their teacher at Olympic Primary School in Nairobi on October 12, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

What you need to know:

  • Unlike other professions, teachers are puppets who implement directives regardless of the outcome.
  • Effective teaching involves aligning learning objectives, instructional materials and activities, and assessment.

In the realm of education, teaching presupposes learning. This explains the collocation ‘teaching and learning’, implying that all teaching aims at ensuring a change in the learner’s behaviour, knowledge and skills. Accordingly, not all ‘teaching’ leads to learning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.