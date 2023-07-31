Rural women deserve access to digital tools

Information and communication technology has greatly improved women’s health. Simply googling the symptoms (which is inadvisable) can tell what may be ailing one. Organisations have platforms with information about family planning, sexuality, mental health and physical health.

Being informed broadens the mind and enables one to disentangle oneself from myths that affect women’s health, therefore leading a wholesome life. The Digital Age enables one to call, text, chat online and otherwise communicate online with healthcare providers. It has also given people a platform to share stories and information as well as solutions to many things affecting lives.

Digitisation

Technology has also played a big role in economic empowerment of women, whereby many jobs are advertised online. Digitisation also helps young girls to increase civic engagement and raise awareness of their rights. The network is a critical technical infrastructure that can bring communities better education, healthcare and economic opportunity among other important areas of focus around the lives of girls and women.

However, many in this demographic, especially those in rural areas, do not have access to the digital world. A young girl in an underdeveloped area who has never experienced electricity, let alone a smartphone, is left behind on the important topics as she navigates her adolescent life. Girls and women often have less access to technology, especially the internet, compared to boys and men.

Without equal access to technology and the internet, they are not able to equally participate in our increasingly digitised societies. They are thus left without access to important services such as reproductive health and rights, leaving them vulnerable to early pregnancy and unsafe abortion. Many communities perceive the internet as unsafe and the men restrict women’s use of it while others do not have the digital infrastructure to support it.

Improve their wellbeing

Women’s inclusion in the digital world will hugely improve their wellbeing through access to relevant information and services. But this is only possible through connectivity to digital infrastructure such as electricity, the internet and digital devices. Working together with the ministries of Health and that of Infrastructure, stakeholders can help to bring this infrastructures close to those that need them.

Digital gender equality allows women and girls to access digital tools, information and services confidently and securely, increasing their socioeconomic potential, hence accessing many apps providing teenagers’ access to sexual and reproductive health services and information.

However, access to the internet should be safe since many women go through harassment by cyberbullies. That can be achieved through increasing connectivity for women and girls, making digital tools more accessible and affordable for them and equipping them with the relevant skills to navigate the cyberspace.