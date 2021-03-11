Run for the Covid vaccine, the virus is becoming deadlier

Covid-19 jab

Dr Philomena Owende of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) receives a Covid-19 vaccine jab from nurse Lucy Kipkemei on March 5, 2021 at KNH. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Oketch

Author

The arrival of Covid-19 vaccines into the country is something that most Kenyans have been looking forward to following the devastating effects of the pandemic. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.