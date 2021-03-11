Run for the Covid vaccine, the virus is becoming deadlier

The arrival of Covid-19 vaccines into the country is something that most Kenyans have been looking forward to following the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Priority is being given to health workers all over the country and that is commendable since they are the most at risk. Already the vaccines are being distributed in all the counties to ensure that no one is left behind.

This is happening at a time when the country has begun to experience a third wave of the virus-with cases of infections and deaths rising. Many people seem to have lowered their guard and are not wearing masks or keeping social distance.

This apathy is dangerous and could lead to a spike. In fact, this state of affairs may force the government to extend the curfew and even introduce more stringent measures in a bid to contain the virus.

It is against this background that the vaccination process comes in to play a pivotal role. It is a good thing that the AstraZeneca vaccine does not require very cold conditions and thus the government is able to store the vaccines without a problem.

However, a section of doctors who are members of the catholic faith have come out to dissuade people from taking the vaccine citing reasons that are not convincing, to say the least.

Voice of reason

It is encouraging to note that the Catholic Church through its formal channels of communication have come out to repudiate the stand of those who are opposed to the vaccine. Archbishop of Nyeri Archdiocese Rev Anthony Muheria stands out in this respect.

People have suffered so much due to this virus and the church is expected to be the voice of reason in this matter. In fact, for some time, the church has been vocal in appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the restrictions so that they can conduct their services fully.

How can some members of the faith be the ones to discourage people from taking the jab yet they want to mingle freely to enjoy fellowship and worship?

We don’t have to go far to see what disregard of health protocols concerning Covid-19 can lead to. First, it was Burundi that brazenly ignored health protocols-they even had an election at a time when the pandemic was raging-sports activities were going on when their neighbors were on lockdown.

It didn’t take long and their outgoing president Pierre Nkurunzinza succumbed to the virus. Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli did not put his country on lockdown.

All this points to the folly of disregarding health protocols related to Covid-19. It is disappointing that whereas the whole world is scrambling for the vaccines-somebody is dragging people back to unhelpful polemics about whether to vaccinate or not. We know that there has emerged a strain of the virus that renders some of the vaccines less effective.

For example, the strain discovered in South Africa cannot be vaccinated against -using AstraZeneca-hence -prompting the government to look for an alternative. A case like this -merit stopping the vaccination process using the said vaccine. Other than this, there should not be a deliberate effort to frustrate the vaccination process against Covid-19.

Developing countries

What we should be fighting for at this time is to ensure availability of enough vaccines for developing countries that may not be able to afford to vaccinate their entire populations on their own. It is quite encouraging that the covax facility will ensure that a sizable number of populations in the developing world will get vaccinated at no charge.

It would be a good thing for the rich nations to forego some of the vaccines that are surplus to their demand. The call for manufacturers to forego intellectual property of the vaccines to facilitate wider access is also something that ought to be realised to ensure that no one is left behind.

With the process of distribution of the vaccines underway-our hope is that it will be expedited to ensure speedy vaccination of as many people as possible. However, the challenges that developing nations are facing with regards to acquiring adequate vaccines for their population-it means that Covid-19 is still here to stay.

I don’t see the African continent fully vaccinated until maybe the end of 2023.It then means that we have to continue living cautiously-by strictly observing the Covid-19 health protocols without fail. It is the only way to secure the population from avoidable loss of lives.

With this in mind-and the third wave in full swing-it may force the government to introduce more containment measures-one that is overdue-is the banning of political gatherings.