Run for office to bring about desired change

Focus is rapidly shifting towards the young people as the country gears up for the referendum and the 2022 elections. There will be significant political realignment before then. Lamentably, little is being said about how to elevate young people into leadership positions despite their providing the bulk of the votes.

A recent Inter-Parliamentary Union study gives worrying findings: The median age of Kenya is only 19 years and 80 per cent of the population is under 35, yet only 27 per cent of MPs are under 40 and a paltry three per cent under 30.

There is a wrong notion that maturity comes with age in attainment of leadership in Africa. The youth’s attempt at taking up leadership roles previously reserved for their seniors hasn’t been received well by the older people.

The youth must engage in leadership — not only to represent their demography but also nurture themselves into great leaders. Ironically, the current crop of leaders was groomed for years but are not eager to hand over the baton.

Rank poorly

Young people have demonstrated their huge success in other areas, such as innovativeness, yet they rank poorly in running for public office. This is due to the immense obstacles such as age limits and ethically biased political mobilisation. Their success in the private sector shows they are the ones driving the economy.

At the recent launch of The Youth Congress Leagues, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga aptly said a new and better Kenya will be achieved only if visionary youth contest and win political power. We should pursue institutional reforms like lowering the eligibility age, designing new recruitment strategies, establishing youth quotas, empowering party youth wings and integrating youth in mainstream party leadership.

The young people of this country must not agree to be weighed down by the old ways; they must create a new path. The country is waiting for passionate and visionary youth leaders.



