Ruling dashes slum dwellers’ housing dream

In Kenya, millions of citizens are locked out of the opportunity to own a modern residence with a basic title, tenure security and amenities. Many, who never imagined getting affordable credit to own a home, have only one option: The slum.

Informal settlements are characterised by dilapidated housing structures, overcrowding, abject poverty, unemployment, high incidence of insecurity, uncertain land tenure, exclusion of planned physical development, inadequate infrastructural services and unsustainable environment. And now, the recent High Court ruling scrapping the Housing Levy has dashed the hopes of ever owning an affordable house for millions of residents there.

Urban informal settlements carry a big pool of the labour necessary to drive the economy. The youth, women and persons living with disability resident there were looking forward to the projected massive job creation in the government’s affordable housing programme.

They feel the adverse impact of the scrapping of the Housing Levy the most, having been hoping the government housing will give them a dignified life in a decent environment.

The informal habitats are the most expensive. For example, the residents use charcoal or other fossil fuels that destroy the environment. They buy water daily and more expensively than the rest. They pay to use a toilet. Their children lack open spaces to play in. Schools are far and scattered. Gender-based violence is rampant. There is insecurity.

Modern home

The widespread inability to own a modern home has propelled societal inequalities, slowing economic growth. This has been witnessed through low purchasing power, poor productivity, political instability, gender inequalities and political corruption. Lack of proper housing has exposed vulnerable groups to an environment where they cannot be recognised by planners and policymakers.

Besides, the owners of the structures, or ‘landlords’, cannot keep up with the demand for low-cost accommodation by school leavers, Jua Kali artisans and other low-wage earners, among others. They can only build houses on the horizontal as opposed to the government’s capacity to build on the vertical too. Most of them even sub-divide or sub-let small makeshift shanties or mud houses to meet the housing demand and make a living. The affordable housing plan was going to ease this pressure.

The block titles initiative could propel the housing plan as the Housing Levy would have helped the state to build houses in partnership with the beneficiaries of tenure regularisation of land use. Jobs would be ring-fenced to the beneficiaries before opening it up to the others.

Kenya is making major strides in slum upgrading to stem the spread of informal settlements, as per the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (Beta). Hence the objective of the Second Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP 2) “to improve access to basic services and land tenure security of residents in participating urban informal settlements and strengthen institutional capacity for slum upgrading in Kenya”.

There is a need for the courts to reverse the ruling.