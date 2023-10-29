Royal visit: Our partnership has never been stronger

Being of African ancestry, I commend Their Majesties’ choice for their first State Visit to a Commonwealth country. We are living through volatile times, but the UK-Kenya partnership is an anchor of stability and has never been stronger.

The strength of our partnership is exemplified by our close cooperation on defence. It is a linchpin for regional stability.

We have trained thousands of your soldiers in countering IEDs, saving the lives of your brave peacekeepers in Somalia.

And our sailors drill alongside each other on maritime firefighting and marine commando operations. As your first President, Jomo Kenyatta, put it, "peace is costly, but it’s worth the expense".

We invest in Kenya because we value your role on the world stage. The African Union joining the G20 is a vital step towards ensuring the continent’s voice is heard.

Our ongoing collaboration on climate change, AI and beyond demonstrates what we can do together.

Kenya is a green trailblazer, but it needs reliable investment to maintain this impressive standard. Which is why the UK has financed the only solar park on Kenya’s coast as well as the building of a geothermal power station in the Menengai Crater, harnessing the heat of the sun and utilising the energy of the earth to power homes and factories.

On my last visit to Kenya, I broke ground with President Ruto on Railway City. This is a major green development in the centre of Nairobi, designed by British architects and supported by UK finance. Such projects show UK climate finance in action.

UK finance is enabling Kenya to lead the way in tackling climate change, with private sector investment rather than unsustainable debt.

As President Ruto made clear when co-hosting September’s African Climate Summit in Nairobi, our goal is to accelerate decarbonisation while pursuing shared prosperity.

This week, the UK will host a summit on AI safety. For the first time, governments, businesses and experts from across the world will convene to discuss the safe use of this seminal technology.

I am delighted that Kenya will be there. The rise of AI will increase digital skills and infrastructure for all. The UK has therefore launched a programme to boost AI’s global accessibility to give countries like Kenya the critical building blocks – more powerful computers, more complete datasets, more digital skills.

With the UK-Kenya Tech Hub having already helped over 23,000 entrepreneurs, we are striving to realise your ‘silicon savannah’ vision. I look forward to meeting a delegation of your most promising innovators with His Majesty in Nairobi this week.

Innovative sectors like renewables and AI illustrate how our partnership is constantly evolving. But the backbone of our Sh165 billion trading relationship has long been simpler, but no less important, goods.

It is well known that Britons import almost half their tea from Kenya. It is perhaps less well known that we import nearly all our dart boards from you as well.

We aren’t only investing in tech and innovation, we are also committed to working with the Kenyan government to support the most vulnerable.

We will sign a new agreement to enhance our education partnership, ensuring all Kenyan children get 12 years of quality schooling.

And I am extremely proud that we have provided cash transfers to over 130,000 households, helping to alleviate poverty so that more Kenyans are able to pursue their ambitions unimpeded.

People are the beating heart of our relationship. The Royal Family have a deep affection for your wonderful country. And the father of our Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, grew up here in Nairobi. There are countless other stories of Brits and Kenyans benefiting from one another, enriching one another’s cultures, spurring one another on to do greater things.

Take Angella Okutoyi, girls’ doubles champion at Wimbledon last year. I am sure her performances on Centre Court will make her as well known on British and Kenyan TV screens as the great Eliud Kipchoge, whom I will meet this week.

I look forward to hearing his plan to regain the course record at the London Marathon, surpassed after five years in 2023 by another Kenyan master of endurance, Kelvin Kiptum.

Equally inspiring are the more than 600 Kenyans who have won Chevening Scholarships over the last forty years. They use the skills they mastered at UK universities to help their communities and deepen our partnership.

Each of them recognised our relationship’s potential, and acted on that impulse. I recognise that potential too, and hope this historic State Visit moves other Kenyans to promote our future focussed, mutually beneficial partnership.



