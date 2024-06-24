Rope in informal sector to expand country’s tax base

Taxation is a fundamental tool for revenue generation, economy building and sustainability, regulating trade, stimulating representation and achieving tax justice as well as building state accountability and responsiveness.

Many African countries receive a much lower proportion of their GDP through tax than do countries in other continents, according to a report by the Organisation for Co-operation and Economic Development (OECD). The report, which covers tax revenue data for 30 African countries, including Kenya, between 1990 and 2018, shows that the average tax-to-GDP ratio for the 30 countries was 16.5 per cent in 2018. This compares with an average of 34.3 per cent in the 38 OECD member states; and 23.1 per cent for the Latin American and Caribbean nations.

The report attributes the low average tax-to-GDP ratio in Africa to several factors, including weak tax policy design and implementation, low tax compliance and enforcement, and high levels of informal economic activity and tax evasion.

Increase tax collection

African countries have stepped up measures to increase tax collection. However, high taxes can lower disposable incomes of consumers, which can reduce their spending and affect consumer demand, production and employment. Further, high taxes can discourage businesses from investing, expanding, or hiring more workers. Over-taxation can also precipitate widespread unrest and foment political instability.

Kenya faces a serious threat from its reliance on a few large taxpayers and needs to broaden its tax base to rope in the informal sector. The fact that the informal sector, which contributes over 25 per cent to the GDP and accounts for 77 per cent of employment statistics, thrives outside the formal and legal frameworks of business operations, implies that the country is losing considerable revenue through this sector and explains the 40 per cent tax gap.

The highest proportion of the underground economy was recorded in the 1990s when it averaged 20 per cent of the GDP. The potential tax accruable from the informal economy averaged 4 per cent of the GDP, thus the tax authority has the potential to broaden the tax base by 4 per cent of GDP. In 2023, this would have raised collections by about Sh587 billion. The figure also reveals that the size of the informal economy has been increasing over the years.

Tax administration

From the perspective of tax administration, the main obstacle which hampers the government in incorporating the informal sector into the taxation bracket is the character of businesses. The amorphous and nebulous nature of these businesses makes it easier for them to remain outside the taxman’s ambit.

To net the large informal sector, the government should aggressively promote formalisation of the economy and reduce barriers to entry for businesses by eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Deep mistrust and weak structural dialogue between the informal sector and government is another factor that hinders taxation. Sound marketing of tax policy may also be a major boost for tax reforms and collection. This way, the informal sector will not only feel valued and recognised, but also educated on various taxation measures and the importance of their contribution to nation building.

Mr Maosa is a banking and finance expert. [email protected]