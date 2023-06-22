Role of women engineers vital for Bottom-Up

The 2023 International Day of Women Engineers comes at a crucial moment: The unveiling of the Sh3.7 trillion 2023/2024 Budget, which is Kenya’s largest ever and the first by President William Ruto’s administration.

Its theme, “Bottom-Up Economic Transformation and Climate Change Mitigation/Adaptation for Improved Livelihoods of Kenyans”, undoubtedly takes centre stage, as it reflects the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s economic philosophy.

But in the pursuit of this agenda, the inclusion and active participation of women engineers play a pivotal role that cannot be underestimated. Considering that women, and more so women engineers bring invaluable contributions to the economy, now is the time to ensure that their role is felt in implementing the bottom-up economic agenda.

Insights from the World Economic Forum’s “Global Gender Gap Report” of last July show gender parity as still distant, at some 132 years to full equality. It is, thus, imperative to recognise women engineers’ unique perspectives, expertise and contributions in catalysing transformative change and fostering a prosperous and equitable society.

Bottom-Up economic model

First, public resources must be allocated efficiently for the government’s Bottom-Up economic model to succeed. That necessitates challenging societal stereotypes and biases on the role of women engineers and leaders. The former serve as ambassadors for change, inspiring young girls to pursue STEM fields, long seen as men’s fields.

Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) dara show women engineers are less than 20 per cent, advancing the STEM studies uptake will propel the nation to another crucial aspect: Having more engineers in the decision-making levels of government, where advocacy, governance and leadership will be leveraged.

Secondly, tapping into the knowledge of women engineers advances the government’s plans for housing and other infrastructure projects, which have the lion’s share in the Budget. Women engineers have demonstrated their ability to design and implement innovative solutions that address local challenges such as renewable energy systems and efficient agricultural practices. Then why not have more women at such levels?

Thirdly, including women engineers in implementing the Bottom-Up agenda aligns with the broader goal of gender equality, as per the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 5. Providing equal opportunities and removing barriers to women’s progress in engineering can foster a more inclusive and vibrant economy.

As we strive for grassroots transformation, women’s empowerment shall have made remarkable gains. Future generations will get a chance to exchange ideas, best practices and experiences, fostering a supportive community that empowers women engineers and promote professional growth.