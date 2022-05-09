Rodgers Otiso: Marking World Lupus Day

Today is World Lupus Day, which was first celebrated in 2004. This is day is set aside to raise awareness on the impact of the disease. Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body whether it’s skin, joints or internal organs.

Commemoration of this day focuses on the need for improved patient care services and increased research into causes.

Lupus is among the little known disease not only in Kenya but also globally. According to the World health Organizatio (WHO) and the Lupus Foundation of America, an estimated five million people in the world live with this disease. A cure has not yet been discovered, but scientists and researchers are working hard to develop one. In the meantime, early diagnosis and treatment of lupus is the way to go.

According to medical experts, lupus is triggered by extreme stress, exposure to sunlight, smoking and certain types of medicines. Generally, symptoms resemble those of other diseases, with common ones being fatigue, pain and swelling of the joints, headache and memory loss.

Spread awareness

Managing lupus positively can reduce the chances of flare ups in the illness. Emotional factors can contribute to flare ups. There may be times when the disease quietens or goes into a form of remission but there is no guarantee this will happen and many patients do not experience this remission.

On this day, let’s spread awareness about this disease , educate family and friends about the symptoms of lupus and the impacts of the disease .Let us also take advantage of free screenings. Everyone is at risk, even though it has been found to affect more women than men.

Government and concerned stakeholders should step in and help sufferers access the specialised care they need.