Road to UHC: Two sides of the Universal Health Coverage coin – the supply side

A healthcare expert remarked that Universal Health Coverage (UHC) conversations up to this point have focused on the demand side, spotlighting the 2.75% deductions, with little discussion of the supply side.

For quality service delivery, robust health infrastructure, and adequate human resources for health and commodities security are required.



Over 400 rural health facilities recently rejected National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards over Sh6bn debt. Patients were required to pay out of pocket. Faith-based hospitals also decried over SH2Bn debt.

While the appointed Social Health Act Authority (SHAA) confirmed that the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) would process pending claims submitted to NHIF, health providers are apprehensive. Professional Associations have remarked that debts ought to be settled first.



Previously, we highlighted key statements from the gazetted Social Health Insurance Act Regulations. Two big questions on Benefits and Tariffs remain central in determining how members can utilize the three Social Health Insurance Act funds.

Therefore, the Authority would be required to contract health facilities and providers, both within and outside Kenya, who would be part of their approved list of service providers, in a process known as empanelment.

It is expected that in these contracts would be terms, and conditions, following approval of tariffs. Health service providers would be required to submit claims to SHIF for review, approval, and payment within seven days. For specialised services, those not documented or for members who’ve surpassed limits, a pre-authorisation request would be required before offering services. Emergency services are exempt from these restrictions.



Facilities and providers will be onboarded to a centralized digital platform, eliminating paperwork, and allowing for real-time processing and efficiency in operations.

Unlike in the past, where debts owed to health service providers have accumulated over the years, the claims process would be optimized for fast payment of providers.

Potentially, these might signify health facility boycotts would be a thing of the past. A clause within the regulations provides for the Authority to outsource claims processing in case of any bottlenecks. The third-party claims management providers would be limited to operating within zones and cannot process claims for more than three counties.

The digital platforms would also curb fraud cases that plagued the now defunct NHIF.

It is expected health service providers would be vigilant in seeking authorization or in submission of claims, to mitigate the risk of claims rejection. Some of the common errors would include offering services in a higher-level facility or outside Kenya without a referral form, not capturing biometrics or information required in the claims form, and specialized services without preauthorization, amongst others.



This might explain an extra layer of administration that patients might have to undergo while seeking services – particularly when seeking care from the different levels of healthcare facilities.

It is expected that healthcare facilities in both public and private sectors would be contracted and as such the key identifier would be the categorization of the facility. That is the classification of the facility, falling between levels 2 to 6, based on services offered, equipment available, and health workers cadre among other prerequisites.

It is important to understand the process health facilities will be subjected to, primarily to ensure the quality of services and efficiencies in the health systems. Perhaps it might also lend an ear to the concerns raised by healthcare providers regarding the need for clarity and systematic implementation of SHIF.

The progress towards Universal Health Coverage will depend on pillars on both the supply and demand side. A system of Universal Healthcare Coverage is essentially an attempt to coordinate and structure the funding, human resources, equipment, and everything else that will be needed to provide UHC so that the burden of health costs does not fall too heavily on any specific person or family.

