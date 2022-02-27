Road to HIV cure bright

HIV has been with us for 38 years and, despite massive scientific research, a curative treatment or preventive vaccine for Aids, the immune-deficiency illness it causes, remains elusive.

WHO says 37.9 million people live with HIV—at 1.6 million and increasing in Kenya as the pandemic spreads. We must look beyond the science and refocus our political, social and economic goodwill towards sustainable healthcare.

Covid-19 has had a considerable negative impact on the HIV/Aids burden. Halted international air travel affected the supply of ARVs and lab reagents for HIV monitoring. Infections skyrocketed. Most new diagnoses were among school-aged children, coinciding with the many teen pregnancies then.

Most pregnant teenagers who attended their antenatal care clinics were diagnosed with HIV-1 for the first time, which explains in part, the rise in new infections among teenagers. It’s also probable that most pharmaceutical companies, governments and donor agencies have shifted their focus to Covid-19 containment, resulting in an ARV scarcity. Despite the multiple obstacles, the path to HIV cure is clear.

ARVs are a big step forward in the fight against HIV; they suppress HIV-1 replication to undetectable levels. Drug resistance, however, stifle progress. UNAIDS has confirmed the circulation of a novel, fast-spreading HIV-1 variant first reported by Oxford University researchers. New strains, especially if not receptive to treatment, are worrying and ARVs can’t eliminate the virus from human cells.

To cure HIV, scientists have developed a DNA editing tool that can potentially chop out provirus DNA from the human genome to remove viral DNA from infected cell genome. They have leveraged CRISPR-Cas9 to deploy HIV-1 therapy to clear the virus.

The need for a curative therapy cannot be overstated, especially in light of the recent discovery of a more transmissible variant. On the brighter side, however, the recent reported recovery of a third HIV patient is evidence that a sterilising cure is possible.