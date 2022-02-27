Road to HIV cure bright

Antiretrovirals
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Edwin Magomere

PhD fellow

University of Ghana

HIV has been with us for 38 years and, despite massive scientific research, a curative treatment or preventive vaccine for Aids, the immune-deficiency illness it causes, remains elusive.

