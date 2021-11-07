River blindness campaign shows role of media in solving problems

Ivermectin

A box containing a bottle of Ivermectin, a medicine used in the treatment of river blindness.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  John Kakonge

What you need to know:

  • The mass media also helped in conveying accurate essential information to the communities at risk.
  • No doubt, without media involvement the OCP could not have mobilised the level of support that it did.


For more than 28 years, the international media played a critical role in highlighting the plight of communities affected by onchocerciasis (river blindness) and in helping to mobilise philanthropic support and funding for initiatives to combat it. 

