Rid us of greedy ‘leaders’

The growth and development of people is the highest calling of leadership, said Harvey S. Fireston. Leadership, as is expected, is meant to serve and not starve its constituents. Centred on people, it is meant to make life accessible, bearable and sustainable in a manner that changes its course, and even history by improving on existing resources and not depleting them, in its entirety.

Whenever a noble development idea is conceptualised and developed to its implementation stage, there is usually excitement and anticipation among the intended beneficiaries, but when noble projects are hounded in the hands of greedy leaders, it usually spells doom and destruction for the people.

The Arror and Kimwarer Multipurpose Development Dam Projects is such a project: A noble idea that fell into the hands of greedy leaders now watching their constituents, communities and neighbours endure harsh conditions of starvation elevated by drought and hunger due to a food crisis.

One of the key benefits of a dam is irrigation. The stability in water supply is part of a drought-resistance initiative targeted at food security preparedness and alleviating poverty, among other benefits.

Viable project

As an economically viable project, the project was meant to not only serve Kerio Valley but also boost the country’s food security through crop farming by irrigation on more than 2,000 hectares of land. But that is now a pipe dream due to corrupt leaders.

In a heartless sense, such ‘leaders’ would rather strip of a region’s livelihood through theft of the billions of shillings meant for a dam, leaving an area that has, for years, endured years of prolonged droughts and floods, with children feeding on wild fruits and others starving, without any saving grace.

Kenyans should critically question themselves on whether such leaders are out to serve the people or themselves. Remember, actions speak louder than words and history is a teacher that we should always learn from. As we endure the food crisis, how would the situation have been for the people of Kerio Region had the dam project been implemented?