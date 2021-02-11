Revolving fund sure way of boosting water supply

If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is the crucial role of water and sanitation for the well-being of humanity. Classified as essential services, water and sanitation have played a critical role in stopping the spread of the virus.

Handwashing with water and soap and proper sanitation have been used as a primary non-pharmaceutical option in combating the coronavirus.

Kenya’s water sector has not been immune from the impact of Covid-19 and the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation is implementing several programmes aimed at emergency and post-Covid-19 recovery for service providers.

This confirms the need for better planning and sustainable resources to ensure uninterrupted service provision, and for better disaster management.

To achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 targets under the Kenya Vision 2030, the water sector requires Sh100 billion annually, but the highest allocation is Sh70 billion. This being a middle-income economy, traditional grants are dwindling.

Sanitation

Many development partners who have traditionally heavily funded the sector are either exiting or terminating grant funding in favour of credit or performance-based financing. Consequently, the ministry has had to identify and operationalise other financially sustainable frameworks and mechanisms.

Since 2002, Kenya undertook intensive and extensive water reforms vide Water Act 2002 in a bid to decentralise water and sanitation service delivery and delineate the various roles in the sector.

The Water Act 2016 reformed the sector further, mainly to align to the Constitution and devolution. The mandate of most institutions was revised or expanded.

The ministry’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 aspires to attain 80 per cent water and sanitation coverage and urban sewerage services to 40 per cent.

The national water and sewerage coverage is 60 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Urban safe sanitation is at 67.5 per cent and rural safe sanitation 52 per cent.

National budget

Besides the annual national budget, it is critical that we move on to financially sustainable local or even international sources of funding. Hence, the Water Sector Trust Fund (WSTF) comes in handy. Part of its expanded mandate is to receive grants for onward lending to water services providers, counties, and registered community schemes.

The ministry and WSTF proposes to execute the two functions through a revolving fund concept — leveraging mostly on local sources of funding, especially commercial banks.

The fund will complement and ultimately overtake foreign funding towards water and sanitation provision, water resources management and small scale irrigation — a sound exit strategy from the dwindling grant funding.

Let registered and licensed water services providers and eventually viable irrigation and water resources management projects take advantage of the fund, which is projected to hit Sh30 billion at zero or low interest, which will ease credit financing.

And that is bound to eradicate water shortage.

