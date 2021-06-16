Revisit farming methods and find out where the rain started beating us

Those who keenly listen to farmers’ complaints in this country and the question they are raising about Tanzania’s farm produce inundating our markets would have formed an opinion that the government is not properly addressing the agricultural sector and the declining productions. Tanzania’s farm produce, such as onions and oranges, have become popular in Kenya, as are cheaper eggs from Uganda.

Although cross-border trade should be encouraged as per the East African Community spirit, the Agricultural ministry should examine our farming policies. Local farmers complain about expensive fertiliser and animal feeds. All sectors of farming should be made cheaper. Prices of inputs should be pocket-friendly to give farmers the incentive to produce more for the market and create labour.

It doesn’t make sense for a farmer in Kajiado, for instance, to cross the border into Tanzania to buy fertiliser because it is cheaper there. It’s time the government asked itself why poultry farming in Uganda is profitable and it isn’t here. I believe the affordability of inputs should be the starting point.

The government has done well in trying to solve the problems of tea, coffee and cotton farmers but other areas also need to be looked into. Dairy farmers always complain of low farm gate prices for milk while the cost of animal feed keeps going up. The farming of sunflower, which is key in the production of feeds, should be made easy and encouraged.

For a long time now the government has been encouraging irrigation farming due to the erratic weather patterns. Farming in the ASAL can only happen with enough water through pans and dams to harvest the rainwater that always goes to waste.

Israel, which is almost wholly a desert, has some of the best farming methods and mostly depend on irrigation. Facilitating farmers, including youth, through incentives will create labour, raise production and encourage more Kenyans to go “back to the land” as President Jomo Kenyatta used to say.