Review the travel rules for Kenyans returning home

Undeniably, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused massive socioeconomic interruptions globally. In Kenya, losses to individuals, businesses and the economy are driving many to abject poverty and destitution. And the government has initiated a slew of economic stimulus programmes to restore what has been eroded with holistic economic recovery the goal.

Given the global interconnectedness, however, recovery has a dovetailed link with increased movement of goods and services to and from Kenya. Patriotic citizens move in and out of the country for business, education and leisure. To sustain Kenya’s stature as an unparalleled tourist destination, it is marketing itself globally as the ‘go to’ country for tourism, business and sporting.

Our Covid-19 travel guidelines ought to consider these sensitivities lest we perpetuate our painful national losses. As currently structured, one needs a negative PCR Covid-19 test to board a flight to Kenya — whether citizen or foreigner. Kenya accepts a negative PCR test valid for only 72 hours from the date of sample collection. If the flight delays or is rescheduled, one is subjected to mandatory retesting.

It would be of little inconvenience if the tests were affordable and results rapid. But results are obtained after 24 hours. Returning citizens who may test positive upon obtaining a PCR test cannot travel back home until they turn in a negative result. In such a situation, the cost of unbudgeted extended upkeep can have a negative economic impact.

Covid-19 test certificate

The parameter of the PCR testing is the Ct (cycle threshold) value, which sets a benchmark for whether a person is regarded as being positive. A lower Ct value indicates a higher viral load in that specimen and vice versa. Studies show the duration of clearance of SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory samples from initial date of detection as 15-30 days.

Say an individual is asymptomatic for Covid-19, has completed 21 days of hotel isolation and taken multiple tests but still tests positive. The doctor advises that they are safe to travel. However, the guidelines demand a mandatory negative Covid-19 test certificate before boarding the “trusted traveller”.

Safety for all is paramount. However, travelling back home need to be looked at holistically, keeping in mind the travellers’ wellbeing, health risk to others and the socioeconomic impact on the individual. Airlines will not board a ‘positive ‘ passenger.

It would save us a lot of agony and losses if the guidelines allowed for proof of initial infection for Kenyan travellers who have completed the mandatory isolation period, with clinical examination clearance from authorised medical practitioners, and not rely on PCR testing beyond 14 days of infection. Ideally, they should not be subjected to the requirement of a negative PCR, especially if fully vaccinated, and be allowed to travel back home.