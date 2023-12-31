Review requirement for PhD, master’s students to publish

The Commission for University Education requires master’s students to publish one article in a refereed journal before they can graduate—ditto for PhD students, who must publish two. It is time to abolish that requirement.

First, while the requirement was well-intentioned and hoped to nurture a culture of research excellence and rigorous scholarship, it has had several unintended consequences. The most obvious is emergence of predatory journals that prey on desperate students eager to clear the publishing hurdle and graduate. This ‘cash for trash’ cottage industry is largely to blame for publishing research papers that should never have seen the light of day. That tarnishes the quality of research out of our universities.

Review process

Secondly, the peer review process, where reviewers normally evaluate and recommend acceptance, revision or rejection of research papers, appears compromised and incapable of spotting basic errors. The blazing turnaround speed between the time papers are submitted, reviewed and published raises serious integrity questions about it. The CUE requirement has no guard rails and has unwittingly soiled the reputation of our research scholarship.

Thirdly, the peer review process is outside the control of the student and their supervising committee. Journals can take an inordinate amount of time to review a manuscript. Authors may also be required to revise and resubmit their manuscripts, hence delays.

A PhD supervision committee requiring a student to publish before graduating essentially surrenders its responsibilities to an opaque peer review process that is not answerable to them or the student. Awarding a PhD degree should be based on the student’s ability to propose and carry out original research under the supervision and guidance of a competent committee. As part of their training, students may be assigned classes to teach and gain classroom experience. They are also encouraged to submit papers to conferences and journals for publication. But publishing should not be mandatory.

Insignificant results

Lastly, one could conduct excellent research on what promises to be a very promising inquiry only to end up with insignificant results that may not be publishable. What, the, do you do to such a student?

While there are still some countries, such as Tanzania and Hungary, that still require students to publish before graduating, that trend is changing. For example, India’s higher education regulator recently scrapped the requirement for PhD students, saying the move was in line with global standards.

It is time the CUE reviewed the publishing requirement for master’s and PhD students as a condition for their graduation.