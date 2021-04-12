Review reagent quantities in the chemistry practical

KCSE candidates

2020 KCSE candidates at Lions High School, Kisumu, prepare for the chemistry practical paper.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Felicity Kathambi Gatobu

Chemistry and Mathematics teacher

What you need to know:

  • There are several possible errors in measuring the solids, considering that the electronic weighing scale has an accuracy error.
  • Human error is also a cause of inadequacy in the quantities distributed to candidates; the person measuring the minuscule amounts can make mistakes.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) is the agency responsible for registration and verification of the details of candidates for national examinations, as well as the setting, administration and marking of the exams. 

