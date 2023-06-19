Review of basic education financing model needed

That basic education has been facing a long-drawn-out financial crisis is not in doubt.

This has been confirmed by the chairman of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers, Omboko Milemba, who warned that public boarding schools could sink into debt like public universities.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli has regularly raised similar concerns over the past three years.

The governments’ contribution to the costs of building and operationalisation of schools drastically reduced from the 1980s due to donor-driven structural adjustment programmes (SAPs) and a rapidly increasing student population.

The government, however, provided the teachers. When President Mwai Kibaki took power in 2003, he introduced the provision capitation to primary schools by the government through the free primary school education programme.

This was later partially extended to secondary schools, where the Sh1,450 per student per year provided by the government is just too little. The cost in boarding secondary schools is Sh22,225, besides the parents’ contribution of Sh53,000. The amount is not sufficient to meet all the expenditure in schools, hence the current crisis.

Four policy decisions on funding of schools should be implemented. First is the variation of costs of food, fuel and electricity. The price of beans, for example, has more than doubled from Sh8,000 per 90-kilogramme bag to close to Sh20,000 in the past two years without an increase of capitation or parents’ contribution.

In the circumstances, schools cannot sustain their operations. Would the Education ministry conduct a review of capitation and user charges on a yearly basis? Could a realistic unit cost of maintaining a student be worked out?

Secondly, the ministry’s hardline position that students should not be sent home to collect school fees balances in the course of the term is counterproductive. Whereas some students may not raise any money from home at short notice, quite a number of others will. There ought to be flexibility on it.

The third is the variation of costs of food in different regions. Fruits, vegetables and beans are generally more expensive in the coastal, eastern and northeastern regions as they are sourced from as far away as central Kenya. Would the government increase capitation to schools in hardship areas, just like the related allowance for civil servants working there?

Utilisation of resources

The fourth is the efficiency and effectiveness of utilisation of resources provided to the education sector. A major source of inefficiency is the lack of policy in the setting up of schools.

This has over the years led to a situation in which many small schools are set up within close proximity to each other or one another, leading to wastage in the deployment of resources, including teachers. This needs to be addressed as a long-term strategy.

Without these challenges being addressed, schools will continue to operate under non-optimal conditions for teaching and learning. Teachers, especially principals, will continue to operate under stressful conditions, leading to early burnout in their careers.